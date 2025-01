Embark on a Tasty Journey Around the World this spring! Join us every Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at the Community Center starting on March 10. Kids ages 6-12 will explore international flavors by making delicious dishes like pesto from Italy, crepes from France, pierogis from Poland, and more!

For more information, call the Coronado Recreation team at 619-522-7342 or visit us online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec. Don’t miss out on this fun culinary adventure!