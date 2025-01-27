Monday, January 27, 2025
Coronado Woman’s Club & CHS Senior Class Host Bunco Event

The event will be held on Sunday, February 2, from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Coronado Yacht Club.

Coronado High Class of 2025 (seen at their Senior Breakfast in August 2024) seeks support for Grad Night later this year.

“For the first time, the Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) is partnering with the Coronado High School (CHS) Class of 2025 by hosting a Bunco Fundraiser for their Senior Grad Night festivities,” noted Alexia Palacios-Peters, CWC member and CHS parent.

“The class leadership approached us, asking for support in helping to raise funds to ensure all students have the opportunity to join their classmates for Grad Night at Universal Studios,” she added.

Each class raises their own funds to pay for their senior trip and the CWC is pleased to help them reach their goal. The event will be held on Sunday, February 2, from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Coronado Yacht Club. Tickets are $65 per person and include a seat for Bunco, appetizers, a drink ticket, and an opportunity drawing ticket.

There are prizes for Bunco winners, raffle prizes, and silent auction items. Sponsorships are also available. Visit www.coronadowomansclub.org and click on “Bunco Night Sponsorship Options” to purchase tickets or make a donation. Donations are tax deductible.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

