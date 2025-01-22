Coronado Crime Report: Prowlers, DUI While on Probation

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 11 to Jan. 17.
Arrests:
Outstanding warrant
Jan. 17: A 29-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside jurisdiction.
DUI while on probation
Jan. 17: A 24-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and a probation violation.
Incidents Reported:
January 11
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Petty theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
January 12
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Welfare check
January 13
- Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
- Battery
January 14
- Prowler
- Welfare check
- Suspicious vehicle
- Noise disturbance
- Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Forgery/fraud report
- Reckless driving
January 15
- Prowler
- General disturbance
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Trespassing
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Fire in structure or vehicle
- Reckless driving
January 16
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Forgery/fraud report
- Stolen vehicle report
- Grand theft
- Hit and run, no injuries
January 17
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Forgery/fraud report
- Suspicious vehicle
- Vandalism report
- DUI