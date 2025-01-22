Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Prowlers, DUI While on Probation

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 11 to Jan. 17.

Arrests:

Outstanding warrant
Jan. 17: A 29-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside jurisdiction.

DUI while on probation
Jan. 17: A 24-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and a probation violation.

Incidents Reported:

January 11

  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Petty theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle

January 12

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Welfare check

January 13

  • Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
  • Battery

January 14

  • Prowler
  • Welfare check
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Reckless driving

January 15

  • Prowler
  • General disturbance
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Trespassing
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Fire in structure or vehicle
  • Reckless driving

January 16

  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Grand theft
  • Hit and run, no injuries

January 17

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Vandalism report
  • DUI



