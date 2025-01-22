Coronado Crime Report: Prowlers, DUI While on Probation

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 11 to Jan. 17.

Arrests:

Outstanding warrant

Jan. 17: A 29-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside jurisdiction.

DUI while on probation

Jan. 17: A 24-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and a probation violation.

Incidents Reported:

January 11



Welfare check (3 incidents)

Petty theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

January 12



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Temporary restraining order violation report

Welfare check

January 13

Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)

Battery

January 14



Prowler

Welfare check

Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance

Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Forgery/fraud report

Reckless driving

January 15



Prowler

General disturbance

Traffic accident, minor injury

Trespassing

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Fire in structure or vehicle

Reckless driving

January 16



General disturbance (3 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Forgery/fraud report

Stolen vehicle report

Grand theft

Hit and run, no injuries

January 17

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Trespassing

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Forgery/fraud report

Suspicious vehicle

Vandalism report

DUI





