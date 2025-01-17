Love Puzzles? National Puzzle Day, Puzzle Exchange, Community Puzzle & Puzzle Share Closet

Friday, January 17, 2025
Do you have puzzles you’ve already completed? Looking for new ones to tackle? Stop by the John D. Spreckels Center for the Puzzle Exchange on National Puzzle Day, January 29, from 3 to 4 pm.

This free event is the perfect opportunity to trade your finished puzzles for new ones, all without any monetary exchange. It’s a fun and eco-friendly way to recycle puzzles while connecting with fellow puzzle enthusiasts.

While you’re there, take a moment to enjoy the ongoing community puzzle set up in the Lounge. The center is also announcing the launch of its Puzzle Share Closet, where participants can “take a puzzle, share a puzzle” anytime in the future.

Come join the puzzle fun at 1019 7th Street, Coronado. For more information, call 619-522-7343.



