Foster a Love for Science with Children’s Science Classes at the Coronado Community Center

New six-week Children’s Science Classes start Tuesday, January 28 with engaging and educational experiences designed to ignite curiosity and foster a love for science in young minds. These classes cover a wide range of scientific fields, and incorporate hands-on experiments and interactive activities, concentrating on age-appropriate topics.

On Tuesdays, children ages 2-4 with their parents can participate in the Parent and Me STEAM Class from 10:15-11:00 am. There are Jr Scientists from 3:30-4:15 pm for children ages 3-5, and older science lovers ages 6-11 can sign up for the Science Experiments class from 4:45-5:30 pm.

There will be lots of sensory learning, mixing, creating, and exploring. Coronado residents can register online for these classes starting Jan. 8, and everyone can register starting Jan. 15 at coronado.ca.us/register. For more information, or to register by phone or in person (starting Jan. 15) call 619-522-7342.





