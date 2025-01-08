Cooking and Craft Classes for Children and Teens at the Coronado Community Center

Children’s Cooking and Craft Classes at the Community Center are creative, fun-filled programs designed to nurture children’s and teens’ skills in the kitchen, at sewing, and with crafts.

Starting with Crafty Chefs on Mondays from 3:30-5:00 pm, children ages 6-12 will make a take-home dish and specialized craft each week. Then in the Art Club on Thursdays from 3:30-5:00 pm, club members ages 6-12 will create weekly unique projects using lots of their favorite art mediums; and lastly, in the Fashion Design class on Wednesdays from 3:45-5:45 pm, junior designers ages 8-17 get to design and machine-sew personalized wearable works of art.

There will be lots of opportunities for self-expression, creativity, and independence in each of the three classes.

Coronado residents, register starting Jan. 8 for these creative endeavors and everyone can register starting Jan. 15 at coronado.ca.us/register. For more information or to register by phone or in person call 619-522-7342.





