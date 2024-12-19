Thursday, December 19, 2024
Coronado Unified School District Receives $1.28 Million Gift

Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) students will benefit from a $1.28 million restricted gift from the estate of Patricia Jeanne Lyons to the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF). Ms. Lyons identified special education and mental health support for students as a focus for the gift.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Ms. Lyons and we are committed to honoring her wishes and her confidence in us by maximizing her donation to strengthen ongoing initiatives and programs in special education and mental health,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

CSF, which raises money to supplement STEM and arts pathways in the district, will distribute the funds. “Legacy gifts such as this one are a powerful way to impact students for many years to come and we look forward to seeing the impact of this gift in the future,” shared CSF President and CEO Ashley DeGree.

CUSD will engage in planning to ensure the gift supports the long term strategic vision for the district while honoring the generous legacy of Ms. Lyons, who passed away in June 2023 at the age of 90.

CSF raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all CUSD students. CSF is a California non-profit, public benefit corporation and tax-exempt under Section 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. To learn more about legacy gifts visit the website.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



