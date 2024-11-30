Sunday, December 1, 2024
Rotary Santa: 95-Year-Old Christmas Eve Tradition

1 min.

Wrapped and labeled gifts can be dropped off at Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Ave, Wednesday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 20 between noon and 5 pm or Saturday, Dec. 22 from 9 am to noon.

Behind the Scenes of Coronado’s 95-Year-Old Holiday Tradition

For 95 years, the Rotary Club of Coronado’s Santa program has been bringing smiles to families on Christmas Eve. This beloved tradition has become one of Coronado’s most heartwarming events, uniting the community in the spirit of the holidays. What began in 1929 as a small act of generosity has grown into a large-scale operation, powered by Santa’s helpers, reindeer, and elves, along with support from Chase Bank and the Coronado Fire Department.

The fun begins a week before Christmas, when families drop off wrapped gifts at Chase Bank, located at 1000 Orange Avenue, from Wednesday, December 18, through Friday, December 20, between 12 noon and 5 pm, or Saturday, December 22, 9 am to noon. Each gift must include the recipient’s first name, phone number, and address, and be under the size limit of 2 feet by 2 feet by 2 feet and a weight limit of 20 pounds. Families are asked to bring only one gift per child to help Santa’s Helpers manage deliveries smoothly. Rotary volunteers at the bank carefully log and organize every gift, ensuring everything is ready for Christmas Eve.

On the big day, the Coronado Fire Department transforms into Santa’s headquarters. The elves work hard to sort and organize the gifts into routes while the reindeer prepare their vehicles for the evening’s deliveries. Santa’s helpers get ready in their special suits, excited to deliver holiday magic to Coronado families. By 5 pm, the team sets off, visiting homes in Coronado Village, the Cays, the Amphibious Base, and North Island. By 7 pm, they’ve delivered all the gifts, leaving a trail of joy and holiday cheer.

Rotary Santa volunteers, 2014

This year, the program relies on the hard work of 15 Santa’s helpers, 15 reindeer, 15 elves, three Santa dressers, and two check-in volunteers. Many of these dedicated helpers have been part of the program for decades, passing down the magic of Christmas to new generations.

“It’s amazing to see how much this program means to the community,” said one of the volunteers. “It’s about more than the gifts—it’s about the memories and joy it creates.”

As the Coronado Rotary Santa program celebrates 95 years, it continues to inspire and connect families in the true spirit of the holidays.

 



