Start Spreading the News: CSF Online Auction Open for Bidding

Time to shop for a good cause! The popular Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Online Auction, in conjunction with this year’s Gala on November 16, is open for bidding through Monday, November 18. This year’s auction features a host of unique items, including fabulous local deals, hotel stays, experiences, private art classes for kids and so much more. Participants can find information on how to bid to support our kids at csfkids.org/onlineauction.

“The Online Auction is a fantastic way to invest in our children’s education and the programs funded by CSF,” said CSF Project Manager Kelly Mineo. “Join in the excitement, place your bids, and help shape a brighter future for our kids. Together, we can make a meaningful impact!”

This year’s “New York, New York: A Night Out in the Big Apple,” presented by The Kato Family, will be held on Saturday, November 16 in the Ocean Ballroom at the Hotel del Coronado, with limited seating still available. Guests will enjoy a welcome reception on the Vista Terrace, sponsored by Helms Briscoe, Jessica Cunningham, followed by a gourmet NYC-inspired three-course dinner, delicious wine selection provided by Garage Buona Forchetta and dessert sponsored by McKay & Associates Real Estate Team.

The fundraising festivities kick off with the “Raise Your Paddle” portion of the evening, sponsored by Thrasher Pest Control, to generate funds to support teacher wish lists at all four schools. The Live Auction, sponsored by Dr. Wael Kouli of Esthetica, features one-of-a-kind items and experiences. But the fun doesn’t stop there. With a glamorous red carpet, a photo booth courtesy of Dr. Stephen Dao, Coronado Family Dental, and dazzling décor, it promises to be a night to remember! Guests can also join in on New York-style games sponsored by Clarke Construction, IVT Yacht Sales, The Law Office of Terry J. Chapko and Soul Ruby Jewelers.

Special thanks to our additional sponsors who have made this event possible: Cavanaugh Construction, La Mer, Katie Herrick Group, Banc of California, North Island Credit Union, Vons, Mullins Orthodontics, Coronado Eagle & Journal, Nicolls Construction and Crown City Magazine.

All proceeds benefit the 3,000 students at Coronado Unified Schools. To reserve a ticket or table, volunteer, make a donation to the auctions (live or online), or sponsor a CUSD teacher, please visit www.csfkids.org or call Project Manager Kelly Mineo at 619-437-8059, ext. 5.





