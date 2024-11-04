CoSA Student Lilia Spiegel Wins Award in Best Shorts Film Competition, Movie to Premiere at CIFF

Lilia Spiegel, a student at Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA), has won a prestigious Award of Recognition from The Best Shorts Film Competition. The award was given for Spiegel’s documentary film, “Low Tech Friend,” which illuminates friendship around the world in the age of social media. “Low Tech Friend” features exceptional cinematography and a heartfelt and inspiring story line.

“I am so honored to be recognized by this prestigious award, especially at my age,” said Spiegel. “I directed, filmed, and edited this film all on my own because I am passionate about the subject. I organized and conducted interviews with fellow young people across six different countries. I made this film to bring awareness to the most pressing epidemic facing my generation: loneliness.”

The Best Shorts Competition recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change.

Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about Best Shorts and a list of recent winners can be found at www.BestShorts.net.

“Low Tech Friend” will be premiering at the Coronado Film Festival on November 8, 2024 at 7 pm as part of the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase #2 High School. Other films by high school filmmakers to be included are: To The Max, Weathered, Savta, Jango, Arizona, Cascadia, Vampire Sandwich, Guiding Light, and Your Necklace. Q&A with filmmakers will immediately follow the screenings.

For more information and tickets to the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, visit: www.goelevent.com/CIFF/e/EmergingFilmmakerShowcase2HighSchool

Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Best Shorts Competition helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”





