Fall and Winter Cooking Workshops at the John D. Spreckels Center

Get ready to sharpen your culinary skills with our exciting lineup of hands-on cooking workshops at the John D. Spreckels Center this fall and winter. Whether you’re looking to impress guests at Thanksgiving, create sweet holiday memories, or streamline your meal prep routine, we’ve got something for everyone. All ingredients and materials are provided, you’ll leave each workshop with a plate of delectable treats along with the skills to create tasty dishes at home.

Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Date: November 15

Time: 2 – 3:30 PM

Price: $45 – Coronado Residents; $55 – Nonresidents

Kick off the holiday season with our “Thanksgiving Side Dishes” workshop. In this session, you’ll learn how to prepare delectable side dishes that will dazzle your guests. Our menu features a delightful, whipped ricotta and date appetizer, rich scalloped potatoes with caramelized onions, and a zesty homemade cranberry sauce. Join us for a fun afternoon filled with culinary creativity and delicious flavors.

Holiday Cookies

Date: December 13

Time: 2 – 3:30 PM

Price: $30 – Coronado Residents; $40 – Nonresidents *

Make this holiday season special by bonding with loved ones at our “Holiday Cookies” workshop. Perfect for grandparents and grandchildren, this festive class focuses on creating cherished memories while baking a variety of delightful cookies. From classic sugar cookies to fun no-bake treats, you’ll discover tips for decorating and baking that will make your cookies the star of any holiday gathering.

* One Grandchild included per paid adult

Meal Prep Made Easy

Date: January 17

Time: 2 – 3:30 PM

Price: $45 – Coronado Residents; $55 – Nonresidents

Kickstart the new year with our “Meal Prep Made Easy” workshop. This hands-on class teaches efficient techniques for planning, preparing, and storing meals ahead of time. You’ll learn to create balanced, delicious dishes like chicken stir-fry, quinoa salad, and hearty vegetable soup. With all ingredients and materials provided, you’ll leave with three single-serve meals ready to take home, along with the skills to maintain healthy eating habits throughout the year.

Spaces for all workshops are limited, so early sign-up is encouraged. To secure your spot or for more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

Don’t miss out on the chance to enhance your cooking skills and enjoy a delightful culinary experience at the John D. Spreckels Center.





