Monday, October 21, 2024
Community News

Fall and Winter Cooking Workshops at the John D. Spreckels Center

2 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Get ready to sharpen your culinary skills with our exciting lineup of hands-on cooking workshops at the John D. Spreckels Center this fall and winter. Whether you’re looking to impress guests at Thanksgiving, create sweet holiday memories, or streamline your meal prep routine, we’ve got something for everyone. All ingredients and materials are provided, you’ll leave each workshop with a plate of delectable treats along with the skills to create tasty dishes at home.

The Coronado Times / canva

Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Date: November 15
Time: 2 – 3:30 PM

Price: $45 – Coronado Residents; $55 – Nonresidents

Kick off the holiday season with our “Thanksgiving Side Dishes” workshop. In this session, you’ll learn how to prepare delectable side dishes that will dazzle your guests. Our menu features a delightful, whipped ricotta and date appetizer, rich scalloped potatoes with caramelized onions, and a zesty homemade cranberry sauce. Join us for a fun afternoon filled with culinary creativity and delicious flavors.

The Coronado Times / canva

Holiday Cookies

Date: December 13
Time: 2 – 3:30 PM

Price: $30 – Coronado Residents; $40 – Nonresidents *

Make this holiday season special by bonding with loved ones at our “Holiday Cookies” workshop. Perfect for grandparents and grandchildren, this festive class focuses on creating cherished memories while baking a variety of delightful cookies. From classic sugar cookies to fun no-bake treats, you’ll discover tips for decorating and baking that will make your cookies the star of any holiday gathering.

* One Grandchild included per paid adult

The Coronado Times / canva

Meal Prep Made Easy

Date: January 17
Time: 2 – 3:30 PM

Price: $45 – Coronado Residents; $55 – Nonresidents

Kickstart the new year with our “Meal Prep Made Easy” workshop. This hands-on class teaches efficient techniques for planning, preparing, and storing meals ahead of time. You’ll learn to create balanced, delicious dishes like chicken stir-fry, quinoa salad, and hearty vegetable soup. With all ingredients and materials provided, you’ll leave with three single-serve meals ready to take home, along with the skills to maintain healthy eating habits throughout the year.

Spaces for all workshops are limited, so early sign-up is encouraged. To secure your spot or for more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

Don’t miss out on the chance to enhance your cooking skills and enjoy a delightful culinary experience at the John D. Spreckels Center.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CDC Working with SD County on Tijuana River Valley Health Assessment

Community News

Lights, Camera, Madness! CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes Horror Nights, “Attack of the B Movies: Welcome to the Unknown”

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Oct. 3-9, 2024

Community News

Digging Pink: CHS Volleyball to Host Big Event for Breast Cancer Research

Community News

Coronado Historical Association’s Wine & Lecture: California’s Sugar King

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Announces Mrs. Pat Mearns as Honorary Chair for Fifth Annual Collections Luncheon

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Using ChatGPT in Your Daily Life

Entertainment

City of Coronado Hosts Free “Movie in the Park”

Community News

Explore the Mystique of Indigo: A Deep Dive into “BLUE GOLD”

Community News

Enhance Your Skills with Bridge Basics 2: Competitive Bidding Classes

Uncategorized

Join the Fun: Line Dance Party at the John D. Spreckels Center on September 27

Community News

Discover the Joy of Ukulele this Fall at the John D. Spreckels Center

More Local News

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CUSD Tightens Safety Protocols After Seven-Year-Old Girl Walks Out of Village Elementary, Almost Makes it to Coronado Bridge

Education

USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns After 9-Month Deployment

Military

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Sports

Carjacker Sentenced in Navy Sailor’s Death

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon (1928-2024)