Community News

Coronado Community READ 2025 – Nominate a Title Before Oct. 6

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Now in its ninth year, the Coronado Community READ aims to bring our community together through the shared experience of reading a single book. The program encourages discussion and participation in a variety of community events that align with the theme of the chosen book, which is selected by you, the readers.

There’s still time to submit a title for consideration. Nominations for the 2025 Coronado Community READ will be accepted through October 6. The community is invited to suggest titles that meet the selection criteria outlined below. The Coronado Community READ Selection Committee, made up of Coronado Public Library staff, community partners, and local book club members, will review all nominations. They will narrow down the list to 10 titles, and then to five finalists.

Selection Criteria:

When choosing a book, the committee considers the following:

  • Broad Appeal: The book should engage a wide range of adult readers with varying ages, literacy levels, and life experiences.
  • Quality: The book should be well-written, with compelling characters, plot, and/or themes that encourage discussion and the exchange of ideas.
  • Availability: The book should be available in multiple formats, such as paperback, audio, and large print.
  • Recency: Ideally, the book should have been published within the last 5 to 10 years.

Additional Considerations:

  • Is the author still living? Do they have a national or regional reputation?
  • Is the author from California, particularly San Diego or Southern California?
  • Is the book fiction, non-fiction, or a memoir? The program alternates between fiction and non-fiction each year.
  • Is there a film or theater adaptation of the book?
  • Is the title available in other languages?
  • Does the book contain sensitive material?
  • Has the book won any awards?

Submit Your Suggestion:

If you have a book in mind for the 2025 Coronado Community READ, enter your suggestion HERE by October 6, 2024.



City of Coronado
City of Coronado
A small beach community with an island feel. Incorporated in 1890, Coronado has a rich history and exceptional community assets in a village atmosphere.

