In Support of Recommendations for Recreation Fee Increases

Submitted by Mary Jane Clements

Many of us have worked hard, over the years, to facilitate the evolution of our tennis center from thirty plus years ago, when an honor system existed and there was no in person management at the tennis center, to the smooth, professional system we have today. The City, through the work of the Recreation Department and the Parks & Recreation Commission, reviews the resident and non-resident fees for all recreation facilities in the City. It is not possible to have the wonderful recreational facilities without fees for their use, in addition to the high property taxes paid by residents in Coronado.

The latest evaluation and recommendations presented to the City for approval are fair and reasonable. Objections seem to be mainly (unreasonably so) targeting tennis fees. The City Council determined several years ago, after much study, that running the tennis center would be most cost effective to the City by having a contractor provide tennis services. Both the City and the contractor benefit from such an agreement. The current contractor for tennis services, Impact Activities, is providing excellent services and management of the Tennis Center.

Fees have not been increased at the Tennis Center in more than seven years. As a past Parks & Recreation Commissioner, I know that recreation fees are updated, as they should be, on a regular basis. It is unfortunate that everything costs more today, but the City cannot ignore that fact. We all have to adjust our lives in relation to the current cost of living, but which includes the costs to recreate in the manner we each prefer. I am in support of the current recommendations made in the Recreation Staff report. It should be voted on, and approved, by City Council as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

Mary Jane Clements

 



