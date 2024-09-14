Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

Coronado is home to Naval Air Station North Island, the homeport for three aircraft carriers and the Navy’s newest replenishment oiler, USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205). USNS John Lewis was delivered to the Navy from General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) in 2022, and since then two additional Oilers have been delivered. The Navy awarded a 6.75 billion dollar contract to NASSCO for a block buy of eight more replenishment oilers on September 13 in which more than half of that money (56%) will go to their local San Diego shipyard.

USNS John Lewis Class replenishment oilers allow Navy surface ships and aircraft carriers to operate at sea for longer periods of time by providing fuel, dry stores, cargo, fleet freight and mail while underway. The Navy relies on these vessels, operated by Military Sealift Command, to provide fuel and supplies while at at sea, enabling the Navy to operate in forward-deployed areas around the world on a sustained basis.

“This T-AO block buy delivers on the Department of Navy’s commitment to get more players on the field while growing near-term capability and capacity,” said Nickolas H. Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RD&A). “This multi-billion dollar award reflects innovation to build and sustain our maritime dominance and allows for critical investment and sustainment of our shipbuilding industrial base.” The Navy estimates they will save 6.2% or a total of 491 million dollars by purchasing in a block rather than individual ships over future years. The block buy also helps the shipbuilding industry sustain its force and plan in advance for its requirements.

John Lighthammer, program manager, Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships said, “The partnership between the Navy and NASSCO is important and we rely on the shipbuilding workforce at NASSCO and their many vendors and suppliers to construct and deliver these ships.”

Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO, said, “We are pleased to continue building these ships, with seventeen of the Navy’s twenty-ship program of record now on contract. This will make the T-AO program the longest Navy production series in NASSCO history.”

While the T-AO 205 program has had its share of cost overruns and delays, the first three ships have been delivered and this latest contract with the block buy of eight additional ships will bring the program to a total of 17 ships. These ships will replace the earlier class of oilers that were designed in the 1980s, and the shipyard that made them is no longer in service. According to NASSCO’s website “The oilers feature the capacity to carry 162,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and a speed of 20 knots. NASSCO designed the new vessels with double hulls to protect against oil spills and strengthened cargo and ballast tanks. The vessels measure 742-feet in length with full load displacement of 49,850 tons. The class and lead ship is named in honor of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).”





