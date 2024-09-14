Saturday, September 14, 2024
Military

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), the Navy’s lead ship of its new class of fleet replenishment oilers at sea during builders trials. Official Navy File Photo.

Coronado is home to Naval Air Station North Island, the homeport for three aircraft carriers and the Navy’s newest replenishment oiler, USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205). USNS John Lewis was delivered to the Navy from General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) in 2022, and since then two additional Oilers have been delivered. The Navy awarded a 6.75 billion dollar contract to NASSCO for a block buy of eight more replenishment oilers on September 13 in which more than half of that money (56%) will go to their local San Diego shipyard.

USNS John Lewis Class replenishment oilers allow Navy surface ships and aircraft carriers to operate at sea for longer periods of time by providing fuel, dry stores, cargo, fleet freight and mail while underway. The Navy relies on these vessels, operated by Military Sealift Command, to provide fuel and supplies while at at sea, enabling the Navy to operate in forward-deployed areas around the world on a sustained basis.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the South China Sea, Aug. 14, 2024. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)
Nickolas H. Guertin
Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. Official Navy File Photo

“This T-AO block buy delivers on the Department of Navy’s commitment to get more players on the field while growing near-term capability and capacity,” said Nickolas H. Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RD&A). “This multi-billion dollar award reflects innovation to build and sustain our maritime dominance and allows for critical investment and sustainment of our shipbuilding industrial base.”  The Navy estimates they will save 6.2% or a total of 491 million dollars by purchasing in a block rather than individual ships over future years. The block buy also helps the shipbuilding industry sustain its force and plan in advance for its requirements.

John Lighthammer, program manager, Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships said, “The partnership between the Navy and NASSCO is important and we rely on the shipbuilding workforce at NASSCO and their many vendors and suppliers to construct and deliver these ships.”

Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO, said, “We are pleased to continue building these ships, with seventeen of the Navy’s twenty-ship program of record now on contract. This will make the T-AO program the longest Navy production series in NASSCO history.”

While the T-AO 205 program has had its share of cost overruns and delays, the first three ships have been delivered and this latest contract with the block buy of eight additional ships will bring the program to a total of 17 ships. These ships will replace the earlier class of oilers that were designed in the 1980s, and the shipyard that made them is no longer in service. According to NASSCO’s website “The oilers feature the capacity to carry 162,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and a speed of 20 knots. NASSCO designed the new vessels with double hulls to protect against oil spills and strengthened cargo and ballast tanks. The vessels measure 742-feet in length with full load displacement of 49,850 tons. The class and lead ship is named in honor of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).”

 

 

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

Dining

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

Community News

Hazmat Team Says There is No Imminent Air Quality Danger in South Bay. Some Scientists Disagree.

History

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

City of Coronado

City Proclaims Urgency, not Emergency, in Sewage Crisis

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Charles C. Yanquell

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

Business

Wag’n Tails Holds Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership

People

CHS Student Advocates for Clean Water at Sacramento Ocean Day Program

Movie Reviews

“Summer Camp” – Stellar Cast that Doesn’t Deliver

History

Preserving History, Hotel del Coronado Discovers Fresco-Secco During Renovation

Community News

Coronado Honors Those Who Gave All During Memorial Day Service

More Local News

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

People

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

Dining

Hazmat Team Says There is No Imminent Air Quality Danger in South Bay. Some Scientists Disagree.

Community News

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

History

City Proclaims Urgency, not Emergency, in Sewage Crisis

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More