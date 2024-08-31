Join the Fun: Line Dance Party at the John D. Spreckels Center on September 27

Get ready to dance at the John D. Spreckels Center’s Line Dance Party! Join us on Friday, September 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of non-stop line dancing fun. Whether you’re single or coming with a partner, everyone is welcome to join the party.

Enjoy free refreshments and snacks as you dance the afternoon away. Line dancing is a choreographed group activity that’s enjoyed by people of all ages, and it’s a great way to have fun while staying active. If you’re new to line dancing or looking to improve your skills, the Spreckels Center offers both beginning and intermediate classes on Thursdays.

The cost to attend the Line Dance Party is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Register now by visiting coronado.ca.us/civicrec, calling 619-522-7343, or stopping by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. Make sure to secure your spot by September 25. We can’t wait to see you on the dance floor!





