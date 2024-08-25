Sharp Coronado Hospital Presents: Discovering Hospice and Palliative Care

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for “Discovering Hospice and Palliative Care: Compassionate Support for Life’s Journey,” an educational presentation led by Sharp Coronado Hospital specialists. A valuable opportunity to explore two vital aspects of healthcare designed to enhance the quality of life for patients facing serious illnesses.

Taking place on September 19 from 2 to 3 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center, this session will delve into the essentials of hospice and palliative care. These compassionate approaches focus on delivering comprehensive pain management and emotional support, aiming to transform the journey through serious illness and end-of-life into a time of comfort, dignity, and profound care.

This presentation is designed based on community feedback, ensuring that it addresses the concerns and interests of those we serve. Whether you are a patient, caregiver, or simply interested in understanding these crucial aspects of healthcare, this event promises to offer valuable information and support.

Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for this enlightening session and learn how hospice and palliative care can provide compassionate support and enhance the quality of life during some of life’s most challenging moments.

There is no fee for registration, if you have any questions please call 619-522-7343 or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. We look forward to welcoming you to an afternoon of learning and understanding.





