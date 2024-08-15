New Polynesian and Tap Dance Classes for Children and Adults

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is introducing new dance classes this fall starting the week of September 3. For children and adults, there is a Polynesian dance on Mondays at 5 p.m. for ages 6-12, and at 6 p.m. for adults and teens from ages 16-99. Polynesian dance embraces the traditions of Hawaii, Samoa, and Tahiti, telling a story handed down from generation to generation. The dance movements strengthen and tone participants as they improve coordination and balance.

Also, there are new Tap Dance classes for children (ages 6-12) on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. and Cardio Tap Dance classes for Adults and Teens (ages 16-99) on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Participants in both Tap Dance classes will learn basic tap warm-ups, tap technique, combinations, and dance routines to fun, engaging music! The Adult Cardio Tap classes are open to participants who have never tap danced before and everyone else to explore as well.

To register for these community center classes, visit coronado.ca.us or call 619-522-7342. Now is the time to get your groove on and dance!





