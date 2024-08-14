Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Vehicle Tampering, Joyriding (8/3/2024-8/9/2024)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Exhibition of speed
Aug. 3: A 19-year-old female was arrested on misdemeanor charges under California’s colloquially known “Speed Ex” rule, which forbids acts such as burning or squealing titles, accelerating at a high rate of speed from a stop light or sign, or doing “wheelies” and other motorcycle stunts.
Joyriding, possession of drug paraphernalia
Aug. 5: A 24-year-old male was arrested on Mullinex Drive on felony charges.
Violation of restraining order
Aug. 5: A 49-year-old female was arrested for violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor.
Out-of-state warrant
Aug. 6. A 33-year-old male was arrested on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
Public intoxication
Aug. 6: A 53-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Threatening death or bodily injury
Aug. 6: A 31-year-old male was arrested on B Ave for threatening another person with death or great bodily injury as well as damaging the personal property of another.
Driving without a license
Aug. 8: A 45-year-old male was arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Incidents Reported:
August 3
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Report of violation of temporary restraining order
- Domestic violence
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle
August 4
- Reckless driving
- Suspicious vehicle
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Petit theft report
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving (4 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
August 5
- Noise disturbance
- Trespassing report
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Vehicle tampering report
- Vandalism report
- Suspicious vehicle
- Driving under the influence
August 6
- Suspicious vehicle
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Public drunkenness
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Criminal threats
- Noise disturbance
August 7
- Grand theft report (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
August 8
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (6 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injury (3 incidents)
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Reckless Driving
- Trespassing
- Public drunkenness
August 9
- Petit theft report
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
- Petit theft
- Identity theft report
- Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
- Burglary occurring
- The report was deemed unfounded
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Battery
- Public drunkenness