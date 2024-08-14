Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Vehicle Tampering, Joyriding (8/3/2024-8/9/2024)

1 min.
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. 

Arrests:

Exhibition of speed
Aug. 3: A 19-year-old female was arrested on misdemeanor charges under California’s colloquially known “Speed Ex” rule, which forbids acts such as burning or squealing titles, accelerating at a high rate of speed from a stop light or sign, or doing “wheelies” and other motorcycle stunts.

Joyriding, possession of drug paraphernalia
Aug. 5: A 24-year-old male was arrested on Mullinex Drive on felony charges.

Violation of restraining order
Aug. 5: A 49-year-old female was arrested for violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor.

Out-of-state warrant
Aug. 6. A 33-year-old male was arrested on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Public intoxication

Aug. 6: A 53-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Threatening death or bodily injury

Aug. 6: A 31-year-old male was arrested on B Ave for threatening another person with death or great bodily injury as well as damaging the personal property of another.

Driving without a license

Aug. 8: A 45-year-old male was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Incidents Reported:

August 3

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Report of violation of temporary restraining order
  • Domestic violence
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle

August 4

  • Reckless driving
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Petit theft report
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (4 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries

August 5

  • Noise disturbance
  • Trespassing report
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Vehicle tampering report
  • Vandalism report
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Driving under the influence

August 6

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Public drunkenness
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Criminal threats
  • Noise disturbance

August 7

  • Grand theft report (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

August 8

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (6 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injury (3 incidents)
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Reckless Driving
  • Trespassing
  • Public drunkenness

August 9

  • Petit theft report
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Petit theft
  • Identity theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
  • Burglary occurring
    • The report was deemed unfounded
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Battery
  • Public drunkenness



