Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Vehicle Tampering, Joyriding (8/3/2024-8/9/2024)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Exhibition of speed

Aug. 3: A 19-year-old female was arrested on misdemeanor charges under California’s colloquially known “Speed Ex” rule, which forbids acts such as burning or squealing titles, accelerating at a high rate of speed from a stop light or sign, or doing “wheelies” and other motorcycle stunts.

Joyriding, possession of drug paraphernalia

Aug. 5: A 24-year-old male was arrested on Mullinex Drive on felony charges.

Violation of restraining order

Aug. 5: A 49-year-old female was arrested for violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor.

Out-of-state warrant

Aug. 6. A 33-year-old male was arrested on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Public intoxication

Aug. 6: A 53-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Threatening death or bodily injury

Aug. 6: A 31-year-old male was arrested on B Ave for threatening another person with death or great bodily injury as well as damaging the personal property of another.

Driving without a license

Aug. 8: A 45-year-old male was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Incidents Reported:

August 3

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)

Report of violation of temporary restraining order

Domestic violence

Welfare check (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle

August 4

Reckless driving

Suspicious vehicle

Traffic accident, minor injury

Petit theft report

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Reckless driving (4 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

August 5

Noise disturbance

Trespassing report

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Vehicle tampering report

Vandalism report

Suspicious vehicle

Driving under the influence

August 6

Suspicious vehicle

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Public drunkenness

Traffic accident, minor injury

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Criminal threats

Noise disturbance

August 7

Grand theft report (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Welfare check (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

August 8

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Welfare check (6 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injury (3 incidents)

Temporary restraining order violation report

Reckless Driving

Trespassing

Public drunkenness

August 9

Petit theft report

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

Petit theft

Identity theft report

Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)

Burglary occurring The report was deemed unfounded

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Battery

Public drunkenness





