Pre-Register For City’s Free Tree Give-A-Way Event

The City is giving away free trees to Coronado residents on October 25 at City Hall. Pre-registration is required and opens on September 9. Residents can select up to three trees from a City approved list. The trees must be planted on private property and homeowners are responsible for planting, watering, and maintaining their private tree.

Increasing the numbers of trees in the community, helps improve the overall health and quality of life in Coronado. Subscribe online to receive a reminder notice when registration opens.





