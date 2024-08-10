Coronado Crime Report: Joyriding, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Two adult males were taken into custody on Mullinex Drive and charged under California’s joyriding law, which prohibits people from driving a car without its owners consent, and possession of stolen property. Both are felony charges.

One of the suspects had just turned 18 the day prior. The other was 19 years old.

Failure to comply with vehicle registration requirements

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

Public intoxication

A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges from California’s public intoxication statute, which prohibits a variety of behavior, from picking fights or passing out in public.

Domestic Violence

A 60-year-old female was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

Incidents Reported:

July 28

General disturbance

Welfare check

Driving under the influence (2 incidents) The first incident was referred to another law agency; the suspect in the second was gone upon the officer’s arrival

Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle A responding officer reported that the situation was O.K.



July 29

Noise disturbance

Reckless driving (3 incidents)

Traffic accident: No injury

General disturbance

July 30

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Battery (2 incidents)

July 31

Public intoxication

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Hit-and-run, non-injury

Forgery/fraud report

Driving under the influence

Traffic accident, no injury

Domestic violence

August 1

Suspicious vehicle

Driving under the influence

General disturbance

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Report of extortion

Petit theft reported

Vandalism reported

Noise disturbance

August 2

Petit theft reported

Harassing/threatening phone calls

Traffic incident, no injury

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Domestic violence





