Coronado Crime Report: Joyriding, Public Intoxication

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Possession of a stolen vehicle
Two adult males were taken into custody on Mullinex Drive and charged under California’s joyriding law, which prohibits people from driving a car without its owners consent, and possession of stolen property. Both are felony charges.
One of the suspects had just turned 18 the day prior. The other was 19 years old.
Failure to comply with vehicle registration requirements
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.
Public intoxication
A 44-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges from California’s public intoxication statute, which prohibits a variety of behavior, from picking fights or passing out in public.
Domestic Violence
A 60-year-old female was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.
Incidents Reported:
July 28
- General disturbance
- Welfare check
- Driving under the influence (2 incidents)
- The first incident was referred to another law agency; the suspect in the second was gone upon the officer’s arrival
- Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- A responding officer reported that the situation was O.K.
July 29
- Noise disturbance
- Reckless driving (3 incidents)
- Traffic accident: No injury
- General disturbance
July 30
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Battery (2 incidents)
July 31
- Public intoxication
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Hit-and-run, non-injury
- Forgery/fraud report
- Driving under the influence
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Domestic violence
August 1
- Suspicious vehicle
- Driving under the influence
- General disturbance
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Report of extortion
- Petit theft reported
- Vandalism reported
- Noise disturbance
August 2
- Petit theft reported
- Harassing/threatening phone calls
- Traffic incident, no injury
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Domestic violence