Monday, August 5, 2024
Senior Association Luncheon

City of Coronado
Picnic indoors with the members of the Coronado Senior Association at the CSA Summer Picnic Luncheon! If you are 50 or over, you will not want to miss out on this special event at the John D. Spreckels Center on August 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Volunteer members of the Coronado Senior Association have planned and organized this Wednesday afternoon indoor picnic. Rather than endure the heat of the August sun, attendees can enjoy the air-conditioned elegance of the Spreckels Center’s Grand Room. Sit in comfort while eating a delicious lunch and catch up with old friends and meet new ones!

For only $5, the CSA Summer Picnic Luncheon serves up a great afternoon. Simply register online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. All proceeds go to the Coronado Senior Association.



