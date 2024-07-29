Monday, July 29, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Cays Park Master Plan Makeover is Unsound Environmentally, Unpopular, and Expensive

4 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Dan Hunting

Cays Park is a beautiful, green, safe, open public space, site of many healthy activities for many citizens for over 50 years. The Cays Park Master Plan makeover is unsound environmentally, unpopular, and expensive (probably $40 million cost). We are a growing grassroots movement to stop this disaster. We advocate for caysparkleaveitasitis.org and goodgovernancecoronado.com.

In 1903 President Teddy Roosevelt visited the Grand Canyon and said “leave it as it is” to the dismay of the local politicians, promoters, contractors and developers. Cays Park is part of a coastal dunes system which has been altered, but further altering with lighting, benches, tables, paved walkways, shade structures, hills, shrubs, the cutting down of 15 healthy trees, and an expensive visually disruptive deck would be an end to the beautiful, green, open, safe, public space we know as Cays Park.

Indeed, we are for the improvements and enlarging of the restrooms, the children’s playground, indicated enhancements to the tennis and pickleball venues, all of which can be started on today and probably should have been done years ago. We oppose the road demolition areas and road widening and the other above mentioned unneeded infrastructure of the Master Plan. The map and footprint of the park does not need a major expensive change.

The Cays Park Master Plan includes the fencing in of the dog run and we contend that the politicians mandated that this would be the centerpiece of the Plan, paying over $400,000 to the park designer to get this primary result. Therefore the politicians can blame the park designer for this controversial result. Also, when all else fails blame the dog owners and dogs for the total free run of the whole park, and furthermore we have never seen dog owners cited for their dogs running all over the park. The politicians are to be blamed for not building it to the standard, then and now, fenced in, and for decades they have not done the simple and right solution which is a $50K fence at the most. However, the dogs and dog owners have squatters rights and in legal terminology is adverse possession. We contend the politicians are afraid to face the controversy and do the right action. The citizens don’t need a $400K park designer to mandate. Our feedback at caysparkleaveitasitis.org strongly supports the fencing of the dog park, i.e., it is the will of the people.

As a victim of a dog mauling as a child, I am not without prejudice on this controversial issue. As a physician and student of microbiology, I cannot imagine the probable excessive coliform bacterial contamination of the turf throughout the park. I know lots of people who will not walk on that turf for that reason. County Public Health is investigating soiling of our beaches but they cannot provide a solution (a foreign country solution is needed); however, the pollution of the Cays Park turf has a solution. The fencing in of the dog run is a solution without County Public Health involvement. About half of the 20 beautiful Coronado Parks have no dogs allowed policies and signage.

We used to take the kids to swim at the La Jolla Cove and Children’s Pool but now the seals have taken over those beaches due to cowardice of the San Diego politicians. Kids and adults today don’t get to swim at those beautiful beaches. I sure hate seeing the takeover of the whole Cays Park by dogs. Caution, the takeover is progressing and  progressing! Why can’t the politicians, today, do the easy and simple and right solution to this controversial problem?

The children’s playground at Cays Park has one of two play structures “fenced off” for over a month. This permeable and useless “fence” is just yellow hazard/caution tape and traffic sawhorses barriers. A chain link fence or equivalent would be more appropriate. This play structure has severe rusting and it is an obvious unsafe structure and liability risk. The present barrier is porous and any kid can climb up and get hurt on that damaged play structure. If this rusted and broken play structure is not going to fixed, why not, please, just haul it away? Don’t you agree, safety first? FYI, the other play structure is progressing to the same fate, but perhaps with a lot of work it can be restored.

The above facts document Cays Park maintenance neglect. The proximity to the ocean causes metal to rust, but rust can be prevented by proper, persistent, and repeated painting.

The good news is that inspection of the playgrounds at Spreckels, Sunset, Mathewson, and Glorietta Bay Parks showed well maintained play structures.

And on a positive note, on July 4th Cays Park was full of many families and picnic gatherings without the “benefit” of permanent benches, tables, shade structures, lighting, shrubs, fences, hills, and other clutter, unnatural, environmentally unsound and expensive parts of the Cays Park Master Plan. FYI, when we do picnics these days, we bring our own stuff, i.e., pop up tents, chairs, tables, grills, frisbees, smashball, volleyball nets, croquet, bocci ball, etc.

We conclude that the City and the Parks and Recreation Department are not able to maintain the expensive and not needed and not indicated or requested infrastructure planned for the proposed new park disaster. Other City and Park and Recreation Department failures include the community pool, flooding at the community center, flooding at the Spreckels Center, etc. which were all probably preventable.

Stop the Cays Park Master Plan disaster. Visit us at goodgovernancecoronado.com and caysparkleaveitasitis.org.

Respectfully,
Dan Hunting, MD

Cays Park, Google Maps image



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Amy Steward Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Cherishing the American Spirit, Regardless of Our Background

Letters to the Editor

Call for SANDAG Sanctions

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

A Heartfelt Message from Jett

Letters to the Editor

The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Chuck Lucas

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – August 2024

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Presents “Exit Pursued by a Bear,” A Dark Revenge Comedy

News

Premiums for Covered California insurance will go up in 2025. Here’s how much

Letters to the Editor

Amy Steward Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Entertainment

Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay August 23-24

More Local News

Huge Upswing for CHS Grad Seggerman: Sights on U.S. Open Tennis Tournament

People

CHS Rugby Holds Inaugural Alumni vs. Coaches Match

Sports

Keeping Military Families Connected while Apart: Couple to Launch UMBO My Hero Dolls

Business

Citing Potential Conflicts of Interest, Leaders Will Revisit City Council Board Appointment Policies

City of Coronado

Aircraft Carriers to Complete Hull Swap in Coronado

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Peter Joseph Valentino