Avenue of Heroes: Chuck Lucas

Charles “Chuck” Lucas was born on June 26, 1952, in Winchester, Massachusetts, to Joseph T. Lucas, affectionately known as “Papa Joe,” and Louise M. Blakely Lucas. He was the eldest of nine children, with five brothers and three sisters who all adored him. Chuck attended Navy boot camp in Great Lakes, Illionois, in October of 1971, eventually transferring to Virginia where he resided for five years. Transferring to San Diego in 1978, he immediately fell in love with the area.

He dedicated 21 years of his life serving in the Navy as a Fire Controlman, maintaining ship radars at sea. Progressing through the enlisted ranks, Chuck retired in 1992 as a Senior Chief Fire Controlman. Upon retirement, he transitioned to civil service, initially at Balboa Hospital, and later at North Island, supervising ammunition and ordnance support for the Pacific Fleet.

On January 9, 1999, Chuck married the love of his life, Karen Lucas, embarking on a journey filled with companionship and love. Karen and Chuck enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and family.

While at North Island, Chuck solicited opportunities to support veterans, which led him to join the Coronado Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in 1997. Carrying on a family tradition spanning three generations, Chuck served as the Post Commander for over 20 years – passionately contributing to the veteran community.

Chuck’s commitment to Coronado was unwavering. He immersed himself in community service, serving as chairman and Plankowner of the Coronado Avenue of Heroes Committee, participating in the “Bring a Veteran to School Day,” sponsoring parachute jumps with the VFW, grilling the Sunday night steak dinners during the summer months and cooking Thanksgiving meals at the VFW, and his personal favorite, being Master of Ceremonies at the Memorial Day Services.

Chuck had a deep-rooted love for both Coronado and the military, and believed that celebrating and acknowledging service members, veterans, and their families was a mission of utmost importance. His dedication earned him the 2023 Vice Admiral Edward H. Martin Award, recognizing his exemplary service to both community and country.

Chuck passed away peacefully on January 24, 2024. His legacy endures through his generous spirit, leadership, and the profound impact he made on all who crossed his path.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 261 hometown heroes to date. On May 18, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





