Christmas in July? Despite Calendar, Holiday Season Planning Underway

Managing Editor
While the month of July is associated with Coronado’s Fourth of July celebration, a select few in town are focused on Coronado’s other parade, in December.

Photography by Tony Perri, Coronado Beach Company

This summer, the Advisory Board of Discover Coronado renewed its partnership with the City of Coronado to adorn the historic tree at Rotary Park with festive lighting during the holiday season. On December 6, following the Holiday Parade, the crowd counts down and the lights illuminate the tree including a 4-foot-tall star.

The current partnership was set to expire January 1, 2025. With the new agreement, holiday lights will continue on Coronado’s iconic tree through December 2027. Discover Coronado will invest $90,000 during the three-year partnership. The City of Coronado underwrites the balance of the cost to install, maintain and remove the lighting.

Holiday lights were added in 2022 when the 120-foot pine tree outgrew the light strands it had used for over a decade. The new 11,179-foot length strand is longer than the 2-mile San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Discover Coronado Executive Director Todd Little shared, “The Advisory Board was moved to extend the partnership because the lights elevate holiday spirit during Christmas and Hanukkah, welcoming customers to local businesses throughout the island.” With the new lights, the tree can be seen from as far as Centennial Park on 1st Street.

In a presentation to the Advisory Board, Coronado Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rena Clancy said, “85% of local shops and restaurants saw a significant increase in customer visits and sales during December 2023. The tree’s 22,000 twinkling light bulbs are fan-favorites of both residents and visiting customers, spiking social media coverage by 260%.”

The Holiday Parade is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday, December 6. Over 1,400 Coronado residents will walk in the parade. As a tradition, Santa Claus is the final parade entry and he’ll then flip the switch to light the holiday tree. The lights will then shine at sunset through 11 pm nightly.

Discover Coronado, as the city’s official destination marketing organization, enriches the community by attracting groups, guests and customers to local resorts, retail stores and restaurants.



