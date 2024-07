2024 Coronado 4th of July Parade Line Up

On what’s arguably the most festive day on the island, Coronado’s Independence Day celebration is not to be missed. The two hour Coronado 4th of July parade will enthrall and entertain the young, old, and everyone in between. Beginning at 10 am, over 130 parade entrants will march, walk, and drive down Orange Avenue from 1st Street to Churchill Place. We’ll see you on Orange Ave!

Coronado 4th of July Schedule

2024 Parade Line Up

SPEARHEAD DIVISION # ORGANIZATION 1 CORONADO POLICE DEPT 2 ESCONDIDO MOUNTED POSSE 3 ESCONDIDO MOUNTED POSSE 4 GRAND MARSHAL – VADM DANIEL CHEEVER 5 TEMECULA CARRIAGE COMPANY 6 THE HOLE IN THE WALL GANG 6 U.S. REPRESENTATIVE – SCOTT PETERS 7 STATE ASSEMBLYMEMBER – TASHA BOEMER 8 COUNTY SUPERVISOR – TERRA LAWSON-REMER 9 SAN DIEGO COUNTY TREASURER – DAN McALLISTER 10 ASSESSOR/RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK – JORDAN Z. MARKS 10 SAN DIEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT – KELLY A. MARTINEZ 11 CALIFORNIA STATE BOARD OF EQUALIZATION – MIKE SCHAEFER 12 CORONADO MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 13 CORONADO FIRE DEPT DIVISION 1 # ORGANIZATION 14 POWAY & ROMONA RODEO QUEENS 15 ROTARY CLUB OF CORONADO 16 CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL CHEER TEAM 17 SAN DIEGO POLICE MUSEUM 18 THE SWEETHEARTS OF SWING 19 CORONADO MARINE CORPS LEAGUE 20 MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, “BULLDOG” DETACHMENT 835 21 MARINE CORPS LEAGUE “COL MITCHELL PAIGE” DET 1207 22 MODEL T FORD CLUB OF SAN DIEGO 23 THE DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS SOCIETY 24 CORONADO LITTLE LEAGUE 25 UKRAINIAN REFUGEE IN SAN DIEGO 26 THE CAMERON HIGHLANDERS PIPE BAND 27 GENERAL HENRY D STYER VFW POST 2422 28 VFW AUXILIARY DISTRICT 1 OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY 29 VFW DISTRICT ONE 30 PAWS OF CORONADO 31 SAN DIEGO VETERANS CENTER DIVISION 2 # ORGANIZATION 32 LAKESIDE OPTIMIST CLUB BULLS ONLY RODEO QUEENS 33 BRIDGE AND BAY GARDEN CLUB 34 HOUSE OF SCOTLAND PIPE BAND 35 REPUBLICAN WOMEN OF CALIFORNIA – SAN DIEGO COUNTY 36 REPUBLICAN WOMEN OF CALIFORNIA – CORONADO CROWN CITY 37 U.S. NAVY BEACHMASTER UNIT ONE 38 USS MIDWAY MUSEUM 39 VIETNAM VETERANS OF CORONADO 40 HONOR FLIGHT SAN DIEGO 41 OPERATION CALL-TO-SERIVCE 42 CLASSIC THUNDERBIRDS OF SAN DIEGO 43 CORONADO YOUTH SOCCER LEAGUE 44 CORONADO FOOTBALL CLUB 45 SAN DIEGO FOOTBALL CLUB (SDFC) 46 THE SAN DIEGO CLOWN CONSPIRACY 47 CAMP ABLE AT CORONADO 48 STATESIDE ISLANDER CREW 49 USS CHAFEE (DDG-90 50 FRIENDLY SONS OF ST. PATRICK DIVISION 3 # ORGANIZATION 51 VALLEY CENTER RODEO QUEENS 52 VALLEY CENTER VAQUEROS 53 OLD SALT COFFEE COMPANY 54 MISS WORLD CLASS MISS USA 55 CHABAD OF CORONADO 56 SAN DIEGO MG CLUB 57 PEDAL BEACH CHARITIES 58 NAVAL BASE CORONADO: COLOR GUARD 59 NAVY BAND SOUTHWEST 60 U.S. NAVY LEAGUE, CORONADO COUNCIL 61 AMPHIBIOUS CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE, US NAVY 62 U.S. NAVY 4TH MEDICAL BATTALLION 63 KMAC FOUNDATION 64 OPTIMIST CLUB OF CORONADO 65 CANINE COMPANIONS 66 CORONADO UKELELE BAND 67 SAN DIEGO AIR & SPACE MUSEUM 68 MS SENIOR CALIFORNIA 69 REVOLUTION SNOWSPORTS INC  DIVISION 4 # ORGANIZATION 70 VICTORIAN ROSES LADIES RIDING SOCIETY 71 CALIFORNIA STATE COUNCIL OF THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 72 SAN DIEGO CHAPTER KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 73 CORONADO COUNCIL OF THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 74 CREATIVE DANCERS 78 75 SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, SAN DIEGO CHAPTER 76 EDCO 77 THE SCIENCE FICTION COALITION 78 CLASSIC CHEVYS OF SAN DIEGO 79 MISS VIETNAM SAN DIEGO 80 KINGDOM OF TERRE NEUVE 81 SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF CORONADO 82 CHULA VISTA HS – SPARTAN LEGION & COLOR GUARD 83 CORONADO LAWN BOWLING CLUB 84 SAN DIEGO STAR WARS SOCIETY 85 CORONADO VETERINARY HOSPITAL 86 SONS OF UNION VETERANS OF THE CIVIL WAR 87 KYXY 96.5 (AUDACY) DIVISION 5 # ORGANIZATION 88 CARLYNNE ALLBEE 89 AL BAHR ANTIQUE CAR CLUB 90 AL BAHR BANNER CARRIERS AND COLOR GUARD 91 AL BAHR CLOWNS UNIT 92 AL BAHR DRUM AND BUGLE CORPS 93 AL BAHR GENIE AND THE DIRECTOR’S STAFF 94 AL BAHR GREETERS 95 AL BAHR HOSPITAL VANS 96 AL BAHR ILLUSTRIOUS POTENTATE 97 AL BAHR ISLANDERS SHRINE CLUB 98 AL BAHR MOTORCYCLE UNIT 99 AL BAHR ORIENTAL BAND 100 AL BAHR PAST MASTERS SHRINE CLUB 101 AL BAHR PEACE OFFICERS CLUB 101.1 AL BAHR RADOPS SHRINE CLUB 101.2 AL BAHR SAMARITAN DRIVERS CLUB 101.3 AL BAHR SONS OF THE DESERT SHRINE CLUB 101.4 AL BAHR TIN LIZZIE PARADE UNIT 101.5 AL BAHR YATCH CLUB DIVISION 6 # ORGANIZATION 103 SCRIPPS MIRAMAR RNACH 104 COUNCIL FOR YOUTH EMPOWERMENT 105 SAN DIEGO ALL-STAR CLOWN CLUB 106 F.O.C.U.S. 107 FLAVOR COMPANY, CULTUREAL DANCE FUSION 108 CORONADO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 109 WONDERBUS ENTERTAINMENT 110 MISS PRETEEN CALIFORNIA INTERNATIONAL 111 MUSTANG CLUB OF SAN DIEGO 112 FABLES AND FRIENDS EQUESTRIAN CLUB 113 PACIFIC SOUTHWEST RAILWAY MUSEUM ASSOCIATION 114 CORONADO DEMOCRATIC CLUB 115 CALIFORNIA TOM CRUISE 116 BRASS ANIMALS 117 82ND ALL AIRBORNE ASSOC. 118 CORONADO ACADEMY OF DANCE 119 MISS WEST COAST PAGEANT & US NATIONAL PAGEANT DIVISION 7 # ORGANIZATION 120 MAJESTIC ACRES 121 LAMB’S PLAYERS THEATRE 122 SAN DIEGO GULLS HOCKEY CLUB 123 THE COLONY – SAN DIEGO GULLS BOOSTER CLUB 124 KNIGHTS OF THE WEST COAST 125 SAN DIEGO FALUN DAFA ASSOCIATION 126 IT’S NEVER 2L8 127 CHULA VISTA CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY 128 SAN DIEGO LEGION 129 U.S. BORDER PATROL – SAN DIEGO SECTOR HONOR GUARD TEAM 130 U.S. BORDER PATROL – CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION 131 ANTIQUE AUTO CLUB OF AMERICA 132 CRUSADER BAND 133 CHS CLASS OF ’84 134 SHARP CORONADO HOSPITAL & AUXILIARY 135 PUBLIC SERVICES, CITY OF CORONADO

