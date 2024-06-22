Thursday Scrabble Nights at the Spreckels Center Begin July 18

If you enjoy playing Scrabble, join us for a fun-filled Scrabble Night at the John D. Spreckels Center! This open-play game night will be held once a month, starting on Thursday, July 18 from 5-6 p.m.

Scrabble is an excellent “brain game” that fosters flexible and creative thinking, making it perfect for those who love wordplay. It’s also a friendly and sociable game where players can share their thoughts and strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned Scrabble player or just play casually, you’re welcome to attend.

Join us and challenge your mind with a game of Scrabble!





