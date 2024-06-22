Saturday, June 22, 2024
Sharp Coronado Hospital: Living with Parkinson’s – July 18

Join Sharp Coronado Hospital for an informational session on Living with Parkinson’s at the John D. Spreckels Center. The presentation will take place on Thursday, July 18, from 2-3 p.m. Learn about the latest research, treatment options, and strategies for managing symptoms of Parkinson’s.

A Sharp Healthcare Specialist will lead this free one-hour session, offering valuable insights and support for those newly diagnosed, caregivers, or anyone interested in learning more. This is an excellent opportunity to get your questions answered and gain a deeper understanding of life with Parkinson’s.

Although the session is free, we recommend registering in advance to ensure ample seating. You can register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

 



