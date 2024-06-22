Avenue of Heroes: Richard Coolidge

Prepared by: John Coolidge (son)
Hull Technician Senior Chief Richard Coolidge was born December 18, 1935, in Boston, Massachusetts, the youngest of six children. His parents taught him the value of a hard day’s work and his handshake was his bond.
He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served initially as a pipefitter, and later transitioned to damage controlman. His naval career took him many places around the world, and he always appreciated getting to know and train the sailors that he served with from Vietnam’s Sea Float Command to aircraft carrier duty on USS Kitty Hawk at NAS North Island. HTCS Coolidge earned many awards during his distinguished career in the Navy, including the Presidential Unit Citation, two Navy Unit Commendations, seven Good Conduct medals, two Meritorious Service Commendations, four Vietnam Service Medals, and a Republic of Vietnam medal with Gallantry Cross.
On December 11, 1973, aboard the USS Kitty Hawk, a fuel leak sparked a fire in the main machinery room, 700 miles off the coast of the Philippines. Senior Chief Coolidge and the Special Fire Fighting teams worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, saving over 5,500
lives. This relentless effort earned him his highest award, the Navy Commendation Medal.
In honor of his heroic achievement, the Commander of Seventh Fleet, Vice Admiral G.P. Steele wrote, “Chief Coolidge distinguished himself above and beyond by the aggressive manner in which he combatted the fire to evacuate casualties. Ignoring his own personal safety, repeatedly entering the space despite the overwhelming intense heat.”
Senior Chief Coolidge retired on December 5, 1987, after more than 32 years of wearing his navy uniform. He and his lovely wife, Joan, moved to Vancouver, Washington where he enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, woodworking in his garage, traveling, and visiting his favorite casinos. 25 years later, they sold their Washington home and returned to Coronado to be closer to family. Richard and Joan were married for over 60 years and enjoyed the beautiful beaches, people, and memories of navy life in Coronado. Richard passed away on February 24, 2016, at the age of 80. Before his passing, his young nephew, David, asked him if he was a war hero, and Richard replied, “No, just
an old sailor.”