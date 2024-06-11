Guided Group Meditation at Spreckels Center, Last Thursday of the Month

Experience the relaxing and refreshing benefits of guided group meditation as it returns to the John D. Spreckels Center this summer. These free 45-minute sessions will be held on the last Thursday of each month from 4 to 4:45 p.m., starting June 27.

The instructor will guide participants in accessing the therapeutic benefits of meditation. According to the American Heart Association, meditation can help reduce blood pressure, among other benefits supported by research from both the Heart Association and Harvard Medical School.

While the classes are free, registration is required to meet minimum enrollment requirements. To register, visit the Spreckels Center’s online portal at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St., or call 619-522-7343.





