Coronado Jump Rope Camps for Kids

City of Coronado
Coronado Recreation and Golf Services offer Jump Rope Camps that are a great way to keep kids between six and 12 years old physically active and focused on a healthy lifestyle during the summer vacation. The camps run for a week, during which participants learn basic and intermediate jump rope skills. These include Single Rope, Chinese Wheel, Two Person-One Rope, Traveler, Double Dutch, and Long Rope skills. The professional jump rope staff, with years of expertise, bring a fun-filled experience for children of all ages, ensuring your child’s enjoyment and a summer full of memories.

The Jump Rope Camps are offered during the weeks of June 17-21, July 8-12 from 3:30-5:30 pm, and August 5-9 from 2:00-4:00 pm. There’s also a Jump Rope Team Camp for ages 6-17 from 1:30-5:30 pm held at the newly renovated Coronado Community Center Gym. We understand that your child may already be enrolled in another camp, but with our flexible schedule, they can still attend the Jump Rope Camp in the late afternoon. At the end of the week, there will be a performance where family and friends can see your child’s skill level progress.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity for your child! For more information or to register for these camps, visit coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342 today.

 



