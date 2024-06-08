Avenue of Heroes: James Philip Buriak

Prepared by: Megan Buriak (wife)
AWS1 James Philip Buriak, USN, died August 31, 2021, in LOOSEFOOT 616 with four other crew members off the coast of San Diego. Jimmy served as a naval aircrewman rescue swimmer (AWS) with HSC-8.
Jimmy was born on May 9, 1990, in Salem, Virginia. He graduated from Salem High School and then Roanoke College in 2012. He joined the Navy in 2017 and spent time training in both San Diego and Pensacola before being assigned to HSC-8 in Coronado. He deployed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt for two consecutive tours and multiple detachments before transferring to the USS Abraham Lincoln.
Jimmy was an uncommon man. He held qualities that could not be given but rather earned. He was an exemplary dad who loved his son, was not only a husband but a soul mate to his wife, and a beloved son and brother. Jimmy avidly did CrossFit and would put your endurance and strength to task. He prided himself on physical fitness and being able to protect his family, and others if needed. The best example of his courage, heroism, and ability to live up to the motto “So Others May Live” occurred when he got his first save at Gun Beach, Guam, on February 8, 2020, while off duty. He earned the Navy Commendation Medal for his actions. Jimmy loved his family and lived everyday like it was his last. He held his friends and family close and built memories that will last a lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Megan; son, Caulder James Philip; parents, James and Carol Buriak; sister, Laura; and brother-in-law, Eric Zickefoose.
Jimmy lived by these rules for success: 1) Do the work, don’t be lazy; 2) Stop waiting, it is time; 3) Rely on yourself, the universe doesn’t care; 4) Be practical, success is not a theory; 5) Be productive early; 6) Don’t be a baby, life is hard – get on with it; 7) Don’t hang out with halfwits; 8) Don’t waste energy on things you cannot control; 9) Don’t be a people pleaser; and 10) Don’t do the same thing over and over and expect different results.
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” Franklin D. Roosevelt