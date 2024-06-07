Friday, June 7, 2024
Coronado Community Center Presents: Free Summer Entertainment Wednesdays

Moms, dads, children, and grandparents, this article is your ticket to not just great FREE entertainment this summer at the Coronado Community Center, but also to unforgettable family moments. Look for Wednesday entertainment at noon at the Coronado Community Center.

Starting on Wednesday, June 26, Talewise Science Heroes will present a hands-on exploration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) subjects that demonstrate how to predict change, how chemicals react to one another, the importance of investigations, and how to draw scientific conclusions. All this “learning” will be done while viewing amazing visual experiments in a high-energy, interactive science show! Come get your children excited about science and watch them learn in a fun and engaging way!

Next, on Wednesday, July 10, Hullabaloo will perform their style of Kids Folk Music, which moms, dads, and kids will all like! There will be foot-stomping, wing-flapping, and lots of dancing to these great original tunes.

You will get to Walk on the Wild Side on Wednesday, July 17, as Wild Wonders delivers your passport to adventure with an interactive encounter with wild animals from all over the globe.

On Wednesday, July 24, you will be wowed by John Abrams’s magic show. John’s combination of comedy, magic, music, audience participation, and live exotic pets will amaze all who attend.

Then, on Wednesday, July 31, Mad Science comes to Coronado with fascinating science demonstrations, including their Foggy Dry Ice Storms and Fire and Bubbly Showers in “The Fire and Ice Show.”

Lastly, join Dynamite Dave on Wednesday, August 7, as he takes the audience on a magical adventure with tons of interactive participation—lots of music, games, fun, and silly magic with his Total Kids Magic Show.

Start these Wednesdays by enjoying the free entertainment at noon. For more information on these diverse and exciting events, contact the Coronado Community Center at 619-522-7342.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

