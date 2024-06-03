Lamb’s Presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – June 4-Aug. 18

Lamb’s Players Theatre announces the opening of its production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from June 4 through August 18.

“While its fun clicks with the energy and joie de vivre of youth, it also reveals individual stories of parental expectations, the pressure of performance, and the surprises of puberty and its rush of hormones. All in a tasty delight that makes for a perfect summer musical,” says director Robert Smyth.

A hilarious unforgettable middle school spelling competition performed by multitalented adults. Featuring this Amazing Cast: Bryan Barbarin, Megan Carmitchel, Geno Carr, Nancy Snow Carr, Camie Del Rosario, Caitie Grady, Ernest Sauceda, Omri Schein and Ben van Diepen.With band: Ben Read, Diane Elledge, Stefanie Schmitz and David Rumley.

DO YOU LOVE TO SPELL?

A fun aspect of the show is that four audience members are invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters. If you’d like to toss your hat into the ring, come a bit early and check with the Audience Wrangler in the lobby.

Music & Lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss.

Director – Robert Smyth

Assistant Director & Choreographer – Colleen Kollar Smith

Musical Director – G. Scott Lacy

June 4 – August 18, 2024

Wed 2 & 7 pm, Thu & Fri 7 pm, Sat 2 & 7 pm, Sun 2 pm

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado





