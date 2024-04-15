Monday, April 15, 2024
2024 Coronado Flower Show Home Front Judging – The Winners Are…

Don't miss the Home Front Garden Walk on Saturday, April 20 from 9 am to noon. There will be food, fun, music, and live painting by Tina Christiansen at the Best in the Village home front, 311 9th Street.

311 9th Street was awarded Best in the Village for 2024. The front gate opens to a stunning garden behind the walls. (The Coronado Times)

In conjunction with the Coronado Flower Show, the Coronado Floral Association (CFA) completed its home front judging the weekend of April 5-7. The CFA is thankful for the over 150 volunteer judges that showed up to walk the streets of Coronado judging homes, apartments, condos, schools, churches, municipal buildings, parks, and businesses and handing out ribbons.

Awards that are given to deserving home fronts:

  • Blue ribbons for first prize
  • Red ribbons for second prize
  • Yellow ribbons for third prize
  • Green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts, those who focus on water conservation and minimal maintenance

Find the winners and the complete list of all homes judged in the images below.

Home Front Garden Walk – April 20

And while the home front judging is done, the fun is just getting started. Hop on your bike, lace up your shoes, or get in the golf cart and take a self-guided tour of the Best in the City home fronts on Saturday, April 20 from 9 am to noon. There will be food, fun, music, and live painting by Tina Christiansen at the Best in the Village – 311 9th Street – home front.

Garden gate at 311 9th Street

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

