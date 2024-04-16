Home Front Garden Walk with Live Plein Air Painting – Apr. 20

The Coronado Floral Association is holding a Home Front Garden Walk on Saturday, April 20 from 9 am to noon as a community opportunity to view the annual home front judging “best of” homes. During the event, at this year’s Best in the Village home front, 311 9th Street, there will be food, fun, music, and live painting by local artist Tina Christiansen inside the garden gate.

Christiansen will finish the second painting on site en plein air on Saturday. Both paintings will be donated. The homeowner will pick one and the other will be sold at auction by the Coronado Floral Association.

