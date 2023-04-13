Thursday, April 13, 2023
Earth Friendly Home Front Green Ribbon Winners

Emerald Keepers
Earth Friendly Green Ribbon

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award a green ribbon to 255 Earth Friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth Friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to beautify homes and benefit nature by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil.

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES
Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 31 and April 2 based on the following Earth Friendly standards:

  • Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
  • Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
  • Limited to no lawn. Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
  • Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
  • Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all Earth Friendly home fronts met the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort and curb appeal.

TOP EARTH FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS
Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top Earth Friendly home fronts in 2023 earning an additional green rosette.

CASH REBATE TO SWITCH TO EARTH FRIENDLY 
Homeowners interested in converting their grass (front, back or side yard and sidewalk strip) to Earth Friendly landscape can receive a cash-back rebate of over $1,100 from Coronado’s local water company, California American Water. Submit the rebate application before starting your Earth Friendly landscaping project to ensure you qualify for the maximum rebate. More information can be found at amwater.com/caaw/conservation.

VISIT EMERALD KEEPERS AT THE FLOWER SHOW
Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show this April 15 and 16 in Spreckels Park to learn more about Earth Friendly homes and other local environmental initiatives as part of Earth Month.

FULL LIST OF 2023 EARTH FRIENDLY GREEN RIBBON WINNERS

VILLAGE

ADELLA AVE
714, 752, 820, 825, 953, 999, 1000, 1022

ADELLA LANE
527, 548, 633

ALAMEDA BLVD
611, 757, 820, 835, 980, 1030, 1040, 1110, 1217, 1229

ALDER
160

BALBOA AVE
860

CAROB WAY
130, 180

CORONADO AVE
700, 860, 1050, 1130

COUNTRY CLUB LANE
471, 472, 711, 741, 841, 910

GLORIETTA BLVD
350, 370, 526, 636, 1000,1030

GLORIETTA PLACE
330

ISABELLA AVE
1028-1030

MARGARITA AVE
627, 650, 653, 662, 692, 701

MARIA PLACE
1510

MARINA AVE
532

MIGUEL
1614, 1634

OCEAN BLVD
609, 667

OLIVE AVE
964

ORANGE AVE
729

PALM AVE
200, 259, 465, 502, 504, 506, 508, 545

PINE STREET
1041, 1101, 1103

POMONA AVE
538, 661, 920

SAN LUIS REY
815, 837, 1620

SOLEDAD AVE
230, 240, 250

TOLITA AVE
712

A AVENUE
200, 216, 220, 234, 260, 461, 617, 825, 834, 869, 874

B AVENUE
247, 323, 520, 616, 645, 658, 864

C AVENUE
200, 339, 609, 808-826, 872

D AVENUE
254, 375, 410, 435

E AVENUE
127, 210, 220, 225, 325, 454, 460, 1001

F AVENUE
232, 328, 350, 750, 770, 712, 845-855

G AVENUE
125, 175, 425, 457, 471, 516, 801, 844-850,1006

H AVENUE
250, 261, 428, 571, 573, 614, 701, 724, 755, 828, 831

I AVENUE
205, 418, 642, 645, 675, 743, 796, 825, 840, 944, 955, 966

J AVENUE
111, 275, 422, 520, 523, 531, 626, 649, 931

1ST STREET
307, 326, 605, 715, 910

2ND STREET
710, 1009

3RD STREET
1313, 1434, 1438, 1442

4TH STREET
312, 625, 811, 812

5TH STREET
401, 601, 612, 616, 626, 1422, 1428

6TH STREET
321, 411, 417, 515, 1216, 1224,1603

7TH STREET
526, 616, 702, 704, 706, 818

8TH STREET
626, 708, 801, 1314, 1411

9TH STREET
311, 420, 515, 624, 1115-1119

10TH STREET
511, 911, 930, 1325

THE CAYS

CATSPAW CAPE – BAHAMA VILLAGE
7, 43

KINGSTON COURT – BAHAMA VILLAGE
HOA

TRINIDAD BEND – BAHAMA VILLAGE
72

BLUE ANCHOR – BLUE ANCHOR VILLAGE
7, 9, 12, 23, 34, 37, 41

SPINNAKER – BLUE ANCHOR VILLAGE
7, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37,43

ADMIRALTY CROSS – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
10, 30, 32, 40, 42, 54

GINGER TREE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
7

GREEN TURTLE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
6, 8, 9, 25, 27, 33, 45

HALF MOON BEND – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
24

SANDPIPER – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
8, 11, 14, 16, 20, 23,

SIXPENCE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
12, 15

THE POINT – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
8, 24, 27, 53



