Earth Friendly Home Front Green Ribbon Winners

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award a green ribbon to 255 Earth Friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth Friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to beautify homes and benefit nature by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil.

GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES

Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 31 and April 2 based on the following Earth Friendly standards:

Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.

Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.

Limited to no lawn. Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.

Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.

Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.

In addition, all Earth Friendly home fronts met the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort and curb appeal.

TOP EARTH FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS

Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top Earth Friendly home fronts in 2023 earning an additional green rosette.

CASH REBATE TO SWITCH TO EARTH FRIENDLY

Homeowners interested in converting their grass (front, back or side yard and sidewalk strip) to Earth Friendly landscape can receive a cash-back rebate of over $1,100 from Coronado’s local water company, California American Water. Submit the rebate application before starting your Earth Friendly landscaping project to ensure you qualify for the maximum rebate. More information can be found at amwater.com/caaw/conservation.

VISIT EMERALD KEEPERS AT THE FLOWER SHOW

Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show this April 15 and 16 in Spreckels Park to learn more about Earth Friendly homes and other local environmental initiatives as part of Earth Month.

FULL LIST OF 2023 EARTH FRIENDLY GREEN RIBBON WINNERS

VILLAGE

ADELLA AVE

714, 752, 820, 825, 953, 999, 1000, 1022

ADELLA LANE

527, 548, 633

ALAMEDA BLVD

611, 757, 820, 835, 980, 1030, 1040, 1110, 1217, 1229

ALDER

160

BALBOA AVE

860

CAROB WAY

130, 180

CORONADO AVE

700, 860, 1050, 1130

COUNTRY CLUB LANE

471, 472, 711, 741, 841, 910

GLORIETTA BLVD

350, 370, 526, 636, 1000,1030

GLORIETTA PLACE

330

ISABELLA AVE

1028-1030

MARGARITA AVE

627, 650, 653, 662, 692, 701

MARIA PLACE

1510

MARINA AVE

532

MIGUEL

1614, 1634

OCEAN BLVD

609, 667

OLIVE AVE

964

ORANGE AVE

729

PALM AVE

200, 259, 465, 502, 504, 506, 508, 545

PINE STREET

1041, 1101, 1103

POMONA AVE

538, 661, 920

SAN LUIS REY

815, 837, 1620

SOLEDAD AVE

230, 240, 250

TOLITA AVE

712

A AVENUE

200, 216, 220, 234, 260, 461, 617, 825, 834, 869, 874

B AVENUE

247, 323, 520, 616, 645, 658, 864

C AVENUE

200, 339, 609, 808-826, 872

D AVENUE

254, 375, 410, 435

E AVENUE

127, 210, 220, 225, 325, 454, 460, 1001

F AVENUE

232, 328, 350, 750, 770, 712, 845-855

G AVENUE

125, 175, 425, 457, 471, 516, 801, 844-850,1006

H AVENUE

250, 261, 428, 571, 573, 614, 701, 724, 755, 828, 831

I AVENUE

205, 418, 642, 645, 675, 743, 796, 825, 840, 944, 955, 966

J AVENUE

111, 275, 422, 520, 523, 531, 626, 649, 931

1ST STREET

307, 326, 605, 715, 910

2ND STREET

710, 1009

3RD STREET

1313, 1434, 1438, 1442

4TH STREET

312, 625, 811, 812

5TH STREET

401, 601, 612, 616, 626, 1422, 1428

6TH STREET

321, 411, 417, 515, 1216, 1224,1603

7TH STREET

526, 616, 702, 704, 706, 818

8TH STREET

626, 708, 801, 1314, 1411

9TH STREET

311, 420, 515, 624, 1115-1119

10TH STREET

511, 911, 930, 1325

THE CAYS

CATSPAW CAPE – BAHAMA VILLAGE

7, 43

KINGSTON COURT – BAHAMA VILLAGE

HOA

TRINIDAD BEND – BAHAMA VILLAGE

72

BLUE ANCHOR – BLUE ANCHOR VILLAGE

7, 9, 12, 23, 34, 37, 41

SPINNAKER – BLUE ANCHOR VILLAGE

7, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37,43

ADMIRALTY CROSS – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

10, 30, 32, 40, 42, 54

GINGER TREE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

7

GREEN TURTLE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

6, 8, 9, 25, 27, 33, 45

HALF MOON BEND – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

24

SANDPIPER – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

8, 11, 14, 16, 20, 23,

SIXPENCE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

12, 15

THE POINT – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE

8, 24, 27, 53





