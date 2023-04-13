Earth Friendly Home Front Green Ribbon Winners

In partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, Emerald Keepers is pleased to award a green ribbon to 255 Earth Friendly home fronts in the Village and Cays. Earth Friendly home fronts are designed and maintained to beautify homes and benefit nature by conserving water, promoting biodiversity, and nurturing the soil.
GREEN RIBBON GUIDELINES
Emerald Keepers volunteers judged home fronts between March 31 and April 2 based on the following Earth Friendly standards:
- Majority native or low water plants. These plants are adapted to our coastal climate so need limited water and support local biodiversity of birds, bees, butterflies, and insects.
- Limited to no artificial grass. Artificial grass is non-recyclable plastic that damages the soil and harms living organisms.
- Limited to no lawn. Lawns are water intensive and high maintenance with limited benefit to soil or biodiversity.
- Natural mulch covering soil. Mulches such as bark, rock, sand, or decomposed granite cover exposed soil to minimize weeds (and the need for weed killer) and retain moisture and nutrients to nourish plants.
- Majority ground surface unpaved. Unpaved surfaces allow for water absorption to replenish the groundwater supply and minimize runoff into storm drains that pollute our local waterways.
In addition, all Earth Friendly home fronts met the Coronado Flower Show guidelines of obvious effort and curb appeal.
TOP EARTH FRIENDLY HOME FRONTS
Three homes were recognized as Coronado’s top Earth Friendly home fronts in 2023 earning an additional green rosette.
CASH REBATE TO SWITCH TO EARTH FRIENDLY
Homeowners interested in converting their grass (front, back or side yard and sidewalk strip) to Earth Friendly landscape can receive a cash-back rebate of over $1,100 from Coronado’s local water company, California American Water. Submit the rebate application before starting your Earth Friendly landscaping project to ensure you qualify for the maximum rebate. More information can be found at amwater.com/caaw/conservation.
VISIT EMERALD KEEPERS AT THE FLOWER SHOW
Visit Emerald Keepers’ booth at the Coronado Flower Show this April 15 and 16 in Spreckels Park to learn more about Earth Friendly homes and other local environmental initiatives as part of Earth Month.
FULL LIST OF 2023 EARTH FRIENDLY GREEN RIBBON WINNERS
VILLAGE
ADELLA AVE
714, 752, 820, 825, 953, 999, 1000, 1022
ADELLA LANE
527, 548, 633
ALAMEDA BLVD
611, 757, 820, 835, 980, 1030, 1040, 1110, 1217, 1229
ALDER
160
BALBOA AVE
860
CAROB WAY
130, 180
CORONADO AVE
700, 860, 1050, 1130
COUNTRY CLUB LANE
471, 472, 711, 741, 841, 910
GLORIETTA BLVD
350, 370, 526, 636, 1000,1030
GLORIETTA PLACE
330
ISABELLA AVE
1028-1030
MARGARITA AVE
627, 650, 653, 662, 692, 701
MARIA PLACE
1510
MARINA AVE
532
MIGUEL
1614, 1634
OCEAN BLVD
609, 667
OLIVE AVE
964
ORANGE AVE
729
PALM AVE
200, 259, 465, 502, 504, 506, 508, 545
PINE STREET
1041, 1101, 1103
POMONA AVE
538, 661, 920
SAN LUIS REY
815, 837, 1620
SOLEDAD AVE
230, 240, 250
TOLITA AVE
712
A AVENUE
200, 216, 220, 234, 260, 461, 617, 825, 834, 869, 874
B AVENUE
247, 323, 520, 616, 645, 658, 864
C AVENUE
200, 339, 609, 808-826, 872
D AVENUE
254, 375, 410, 435
E AVENUE
127, 210, 220, 225, 325, 454, 460, 1001
F AVENUE
232, 328, 350, 750, 770, 712, 845-855
G AVENUE
125, 175, 425, 457, 471, 516, 801, 844-850,1006
H AVENUE
250, 261, 428, 571, 573, 614, 701, 724, 755, 828, 831
I AVENUE
205, 418, 642, 645, 675, 743, 796, 825, 840, 944, 955, 966
J AVENUE
111, 275, 422, 520, 523, 531, 626, 649, 931
1ST STREET
307, 326, 605, 715, 910
2ND STREET
710, 1009
3RD STREET
1313, 1434, 1438, 1442
4TH STREET
312, 625, 811, 812
5TH STREET
401, 601, 612, 616, 626, 1422, 1428
6TH STREET
321, 411, 417, 515, 1216, 1224,1603
7TH STREET
526, 616, 702, 704, 706, 818
8TH STREET
626, 708, 801, 1314, 1411
9TH STREET
311, 420, 515, 624, 1115-1119
10TH STREET
511, 911, 930, 1325
THE CAYS
CATSPAW CAPE – BAHAMA VILLAGE
7, 43
KINGSTON COURT – BAHAMA VILLAGE
HOA
TRINIDAD BEND – BAHAMA VILLAGE
72
BLUE ANCHOR – BLUE ANCHOR VILLAGE
7, 9, 12, 23, 34, 37, 41
SPINNAKER – BLUE ANCHOR VILLAGE
7, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37,43
ADMIRALTY CROSS – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
10, 30, 32, 40, 42, 54
GINGER TREE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
7
GREEN TURTLE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
6, 8, 9, 25, 27, 33, 45
HALF MOON BEND – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
24
SANDPIPER – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
8, 11, 14, 16, 20, 23,
SIXPENCE – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
12, 15
THE POINT – GREEN TURTLE VILLAGE
8, 24, 27, 53