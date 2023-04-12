Coronado Flower Show Home Front Judging 2023 – The Winners Are…

Home front judging took place March 31 through April 2. This time-honored tradition would not be possible without the over 150 volunteer judges that show up each year. They walk the streets of Coronado judging homes, apartments, condos, schools, churches, municipal buildings, parks, and businesses.

Awards are given to deserving home fronts:

Blue ribbons for first prize

for first prize Red ribbons for second prize

for second prize Yellow ribbons for third prize

for third prize Green ribbons for earth-friendly home fronts, those who focus on water conservation and minimal maintenance

And for 2023, the winners are…

Hop on your bike and take a ride around town to view the beauty of the winning home fronts.

Here are a couple sneak peeks photos:

1244 Alameda

840 Alameda

344 J Avenue

For all the ribbons, see the lists below (zoom in to enlarge images):

Congrats to all, and we’ll see you at the Coronado Flower Show this weekend!

Graphics Designed by Gina Falletta Design

Content Courtesy of Coronado Floral Association





