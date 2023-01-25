The CFA Presents “Hollywood in Bloom,” the 101st annual Coronado Flower Show – April 15-16, 2023

By Stephanie Clegg, Communications Chair of the CFA

The anticipation was high last night at Emerald C as the Coronado Floral Association announced its theme for the 101st Annual Coronado Flower Show.

This year’s theme, “Hollywood in Bloom,” will celebrate all things Hollywood – Coronado style, of course. The two day event takes place on April 15 and 16, 2023 at Spreckels Park.

101 years in the making, The Coronado Floral Association (CFA) is one of the longest running clubs on the island. Every spring we unite in support of this cherished tradition.

This year, the CFA will be rolling out the red carpet in Spreckels Park as horticulturists, designers, and floral artists alike exhibit their creativity. “The magic of Tinseltown will be transported underneath the tents of the Flower Show for a celebration like never before,” says Sara Stillman, CFA President. “We want every guest to feel like a star as we celebrate with the magic that comes alive every year at the Show.”

Since its beginning, the show has grown to be a highly regarded event in both Coronado and throughout the greater San Diego area. “The Coronado Flower Show started out as a way to bring our community together through both the shared love of flowers and a deep sense of pride in our beautiful, vibrant city,” continues Stillman. “Today, the show is still an incredible opportunity to bring together floral designers and fans alike for a beloved celebration every spring.”

The Coronado Flower Show is organized in partnership with the City of Coronado and is divided into five divisions – Horticulture, Design, Special Exhibits, Youth and Botanical Arts. The show has been a spring tradition since 1922 and is one of the largest tented flower show in the U.S. Located at Spreckels Park, this two-day event includes landscape displays, a variety of floral competitions, educational lectures and demonstrations, live bandstand entertainment, food, a beer & wine garden with locally crafted beers, and shopping.

Jessica Mushovic, the Coronado Flower Show Chair, says, “I’m truly humbled and invigorated to now be at the helm of Coronado’s longest standing tradition – the Flower Show! It has been a part of my life since childhood, and I’m forever inspired by the fresh ideas it brings to enhance initiatives in my garden and community.”

In 2022, its centennial year, Spreckels Park welcomed over 6,000 attendees. This year hopes to be as big of a success and it cannot be done without the help of over 250 CFA volunteers that work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Mushovic continues, “Behind the scenes are hordes of volunteer supporters, and their efforts are deeply appreciated. If you would like to join us and make a meaningful, constructive difference, please let us know. We’d be most delighted to welcome you!”

There are many exciting events in store at Spreckels Park during Flower Show weekend, including the return of the highly anticipated Saturday night party, the 1922 Club. Formally known as the Spring Fling, this event is an opportunity to experience the magic of the Show after dark for a party like no other in Coronado. “I am honored to bring the 1922 Club to life again this year,” shares Colby Freer, co-chair of the 1922 Club. “With my new co-chair, Sam Bey, we are excited to yet again provide an experience to our community to share unexpected eats, sips, and entertainment that will dazzle attendees as we celebrate another year of blooming together. We are thrilled this year’s theme will incorporate histories of Coronado from the past to the recent day.” The 1922 Club will be celebrating its sixth year and is the largest fundraising event for the Coronado Flower Show.

If you would like to be a volunteer or be join the CFA that wo, please reach out to [email protected].

Hollywood in Bloom takes place April 15-16th at Spreckels Park. CFA members get free entrance to the show and other perks. Please consider becoming a member at coronadoflowershow.com.





