MotorCars on MainStreet – Apr. 28

Coronado MainStreet’s 35th annual car show will showcase more than 400 vehicles on April 28. The family-friendly event is held in downtown Coronado, one block from the beach, at Isabella and Orange Avenues. Co-Sponsors Cumming Chevrolet and the City of Coronado welcome participants and spectators to the grand gathering.

In addition to the hundreds of pre-1975 and older restored antique, classic, rod and custom cars and trucks, MotorCars on MainStreet 2024 will feature a showcase of lowriders, electric vehicles, and exotic cars. The United Lowrider Coalition will bring uniquely customized vehicles to highlight the artistry and craftsmanship of lowrider culture, offering a colorful and vibrant display to celebrate this distinctive automotive tradition. Emerald Keepers will once again host an EV exhibit so guests can learn more about the features and benefits of electric vehicles. Fast Lane Drive & Epic Exoticz will present a collection of high-performance and luxury vehicles that will surely captivate car enthusiasts at every level.

There will be live music and drawings throughout the day as thousands of spectators are expected and viewing is FREE.

Car registrations are $50 per vehicle. If registered before April 20, it includes one t-shirt, two raffle tickets and a dash plaque.

For more information, visit CoronadoMainStreet.org.

