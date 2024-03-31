Sunday, March 31, 2024
Entertainment

MotorCars on MainStreet – Apr. 28

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado MainStreet’s 35th annual car show will showcase more than 400 vehicles on April 28. The family-friendly event is held in downtown Coronado, one block from the beach, at Isabella and Orange Avenues. Co-Sponsors Cumming Chevrolet and the City of Coronado welcome participants and spectators to the grand gathering.

In addition to the hundreds of pre-1975 and older restored antique, classic, rod and custom cars and trucks, MotorCars on MainStreet 2024 will feature a showcase of lowriders, electric vehicles, and exotic cars. The United Lowrider Coalition will bring uniquely customized vehicles to highlight the artistry and craftsmanship of lowrider culture, offering a colorful and vibrant display to celebrate this distinctive automotive tradition. Emerald Keepers will once again host an EV exhibit so guests can learn more about the features and benefits of electric vehicles. Fast Lane Drive & Epic Exoticz will present a collection of high-performance and luxury vehicles that will surely captivate car enthusiasts at every level.

There will be live music and drawings throughout the day as thousands of spectators are expected and viewing is FREE.

Car registrations are $50 per vehicle. If registered before April 20, it includes one t-shirt, two raffle tickets and a dash plaque.

For more information, visit CoronadoMainStreet.org.

Here’s a look back on past events:

2023

Cruising from Classics to EVs: A Photo Walk Through Coronado’s MotorCars on MainStreet 2023

2022

MotorCars on MainStreet Vrooms Back into Coronado

2021

Classic Cars Shine All Over Town During 2021 MotorCars on MainStreet

2019

MotorCars on Mainstreet Brings the Crowds to the Chrome (Video)

2018

Show Stopping Cars Take Over Coronado



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

The Coronado Floral Association in Collaboration with the Islander Ladies Club Presents a Night of Family Fun – Apr. 19

Entertainment

CIFF Presents “High Noon” (1952) for Student Classic Film Series – Mar. 24

Entertainment

“Bullitt” (1968) Heats Up the Big Screen – Mar. 27

Education

Extensive and Exciting “PhotoGraphics” Exhibit Premieres at C3 Gallery

Entertainment

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party – Mar. 22

Entertainment

Award-Winning Japanese Storyteller to be Featured at The San Diego Storytelling Festival – Mar. 16

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Stop the Sewage Beach Protest Rally – Mar. 28

Community News

Public Hearing on Housing Element Update – Mar. 26

Community News

Public Welcome at IBWC Citizens Forum – Mar. 28

Community News

San Diego Writers Festival – Apr. 6

Community News

The Coronado Floral Association in Collaboration with the Islander Ladies Club Presents a Night of Family Fun – Apr. 19

Community News

Contemporary Art Comes Alive in Captivating Class – April 2024

More Local News

In a Symbolic Vote, Planning Commission Rejects Housing Element Update

City of Coronado

Coronado Students Rally to Stop the Sewage Polluting the Ocean

Community News

Coronado Sixth Grader Micah Ducharme Unleashes Creativity in First Book

People

Free, Door-to-Door Electric Shuttle to Launch in June

City of Coronado

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)