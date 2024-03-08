Friday, March 8, 2024
The Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Set to Open in Late 2024 in Downtown San Diego

2 min.

Former Museum of Contemporary Art Building in Downtown San Diego Will Immerse Visitors in the Experience of Navy SEALs Through Innovation, Interactivity, History

1001 Kettner Boulevard in Downtown San Diego (Photos Courtesy of Navy SEAL Museum)

The Navy SEAL Museum San Diego (NSMSD) has signed a lease at 1001 Kettner Boulevard in Downtown San Diego to build a museum to honor the history and heritage of the U.S. Navy SEALs. This location was formerly utilized by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

Scheduled to open in late 2024, the 10,000-square-foot NSMSD will be within walking distance of the San Diego bayfront and serve as the preview of a larger, world-class museum to be built in the coming years. This showcase museum will engage visitors of all ages through immersive storytelling and galleries, activated artifacts, engaging digital media and interactive exhibits.

National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum, located in Fort Pierce, Florida (Photo Courtesy of Navy SEAL Museum)

This will be the second location of the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum, located in Fort Pierce, Florida. Established in 1985, at the birthplace of modern-day SEALs during World War II, it remains the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.

“This museum has been several years in the making, and we’ve secured the ideal space in the heart of San Diego – an iconic location for an iconic force – near the Naval Base Coronado, where all Navy SEALs are trained and led, and in a region where more than 600,000 military veterans reside,” said retired SEAL Master Chief Rick Kaiser, the Navy SEAL Museum’s Chief Executive Officer.

National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum, located in Fort Pierce, Florida (Photo Courtesy of Navy SEAL Museum)

“The museum will be both educational and emotional with moments of excitement and reflection that we believe will inspire visitors of all ages to a life of service, patriotism, and an appreciation of our military. Perhaps a few of the next generation will aspire to become Navy SEALs,” he added.

The NSMSD plans to be an active partner in the region and will invest in educational programs to provide benefit to public schools and local communities.

“The San Diego Tourism Authority has long supported the Navy SEAL Museum San Diego and sharing San Diego’s rich military history with our visitors,” said Julie Coker, president & CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority. “The museum’s location will contribute to the vibrancy of downtown, while creating jobs, volunteer opportunities and resources for veterans. This project aligns with our mission to enhance the destination experience and support the local economy.”

"Navy SEALs in Coronado" Tells the True Story of America's Most Elite Warriors



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

