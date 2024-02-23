Friday, February 23, 2024
Christ Church Thrift Shop is February's Emerald Keeper of the Month

Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

Emerald Keepers is pleased to honor the Christ Church Thrift Shop as Emerald Keeper of the Month for February. Tucked away on Ninth Street between B and C Avenues, this hidden sustainable gem has touched Emerald Keepers with its generous donations and impressive environmental efforts.

Originally opened by the Junior Women’s Auxiliary in 1951, the Thrift Shop has undergone name and location changes. Entirely volunteer-run, the Thrift Shop has an extensive inventory of clothing, shoes, household items, books, and children’s toys.

“The thrift shop itself is sustainable with how it reuses and repurposes things. It’s part of our mission to keep things from going to a landfill if they can be reused,” says Manager Ellenjoy Weber.

Weber oversees the thrift shop’s needs alongside other volunteers and managers to include Manager Karen Ketts.

“As people of faith, we believe people have a responsibility what to do what they can to take care of our Earth. This is one of the ways we can do this as a group,” says Ketts.

While serving as managers for the shop, Ketts and Weber are also members of the Episcopal Church, which is committed to creation care and has worked to make important environmental changes. Christ Church Day School is the first and only school in Coronado to be solar powered.

Another goal of the shop is to be civically engaged–almost 70% of their profits going directly to nonprofit organizations. They recently donated to the Maui Humane Society for post-Lahaina fire support.

Weber explained the thinking behind their most recent donation. “We discussed donations at our managing meeting, and we all felt that Emerald Keepers had a wonderful role in town and we wanted to support them.”

A frequent attendee at Emerald Keepers’ conferences and events, Ketts added, “I took away a lot of information from [the Emerald Keepers Annual Community Conferences] and, in the future, I hope to apply it here and the church.”

Emerald Keepers wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the Christ Church Thrift Shop for their generosity and commitment to the environment.

Congratulations to the Christ Church Thrift Shop and their many volunteers. Be sure to stop by 1210 Ninth Street to find hidden treasures and support thrift culture in Coronado.

Written by Maria Laguna, Emerald Keepers Intern



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

