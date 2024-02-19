Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch 3rd Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

In perhaps the most nerve wracking game I’ve witnessed, the Islander Varsity Girls Water Polo Team clinched the 2024 CIF Division 1 Championship Title for their third year in a row, facing off against the Santana Sultans on Saturday, February 17. This tightly contested matchup left the audience on the edge of their seats as the Islanders battled until the very end for their extremely well-deserved title.

Santana struck first with a goal in the first period, and although the Islanders had numerous attempts at scoring, none of their shots connected with the back of the net. On the plus side, the Islander defense was on point, and key defenders Kyla Granados, Caraline Wastila, Allie Ralston, and Grace Miller prevented the Sultans from scoring for the rest of the half.

Santana scored their second goal in the beginning of the third, making the score 0-2. Fortunately, the Islanders are known to make a comeback later in the game. And boy did they strike hard.

Meghan Ledgerwood scored the first Islander goal of the night after a well-timed assist from Wastila.

Miller launched one into the corner of the net after a pass from Allie Ralston.

Goalie Harper Gilbert had the pass of the night and connected with Wastila, who hurled one past the goalie’s reach. And just like that, the Islanders were ahead 3-2 going into the fourth period.

Unfortunately, Santana tied the game at 3-3, but the Islander defense prevented any more goals. The girls sent the game into overtime, which was two, three-minute periods.

Just 43 seconds into the first overtime period, Sophia Kenny hurled one into the net after an assist from Granados. From there, the Islander defense took over, and Gilbert didn’t let any shots past her.

The low-scoring game was a testament to the Islanders’ defensive side, and the Islanders celebrated their well-earned win with the entire team and coaching staff jumping in the pool. They will take their Division 1 Championship banner home for the third year in a row.

Congratulations to the Islander Girls Water Polo Team for their third consecutive CIF Division 1 Championship!





