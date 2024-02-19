Monday, February 19, 2024
Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch 3rd Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

2 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
The Islander Girls Water Polo Team

In perhaps the most nerve wracking game I’ve witnessed, the Islander Varsity Girls Water Polo Team clinched the 2024 CIF Division 1 Championship Title for their third year in a row, facing off against the Santana Sultans on Saturday, February 17. This tightly contested matchup left the audience on the edge of their seats as the Islanders battled until the very end for their extremely well-deserved title.

Caraline Wastila defends the Islander goal

Santana struck first with a goal in the first period, and although the Islanders had numerous attempts at scoring, none of their shots connected with the back of the net. On the plus side, the Islander defense was on point, and key defenders Kyla Granados, Caraline Wastila, Allie Ralston, and Grace Miller prevented the Sultans from scoring for the rest of the half. 

Kyla Granados was a key defender for the Islanders during the CIF Division 1 Championship game

Santana scored their second goal in the beginning of the third, making the score 0-2. Fortunately, the Islanders are known to make a comeback later in the game. And boy did they strike hard.

Meghan Ledgerwood scored the first Islander goal of the night after a well-timed assist from Wastila. 

Megan Ledgerwood scored the first Islander goal

Miller launched one into the corner of the net after a pass from Allie Ralston.

Grace Miller scored the second Islander goal

Goalie Harper Gilbert had the pass of the night and connected with Wastila, who hurled one past the goalie’s reach. And just like that, the Islanders were ahead 3-2 going into the fourth period.

Goalie and Division 1 UC Davis commit Harper Gilbert. Gilbert was named 1st Team All Western League Goalie.
Caraline Wastila propelled the Islanders ahead of Santana 3-2

Unfortunately, Santana tied the game at 3-3, but the Islander defense prevented any more goals. The girls sent the game into overtime, which was two, three-minute periods.

Allie Ralston #3 was a key defender in preventing Santana from scoring

Just 43 seconds into the first overtime period, Sophia Kenny hurled one into the net after an assist from Granados. From there, the Islander defense took over, and Gilbert didn’t let any shots past her.

Sophia Kenny scored the game-winning goal for the Islanders

The low-scoring game was a testament to the Islanders’ defensive side, and the Islanders celebrated their well-earned win with the entire team and coaching staff jumping in the pool. They will take their Division 1 Championship banner home for the third year in a row.

The Islander team celebrates their CIF Division 1 Championship win

Congratulations to the Islander Girls Water Polo Team for their third consecutive CIF Division 1 Championship!



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Update: Flood Repairs Underway; Students Push for Shift in Instructional Calendar

History

Local Chinese-American Family Pays It Forward: Plans to Donate Proceeds from Coronado Property Sale to SDSU Black Resource Center

Dining

Tent City Restaurant Mission Fulfilled, New Concept Coming to Historic Space

People

Local Student Shines Bright: Nicolas Hacker’s Winning Design to Adorn Coronado Historical Association Museum this Summer

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Advance in CIF Playoffs After Beating La Costa Canyon 2-0

Military

Come Aboard the Navy’s Newest Warship, to Be Commissioned in Coronado

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Murder and Assault With a Deadly Weapon (1/27-2/2)

Movie Reviews

“Argylle:” Flop or Bop?

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Topple Westview 8-4 in Senior Night Matchup

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault and Battery, Criminal Threat (1/20-1/26)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Falsifying License Plate (1/13-1/19)

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Take One Point Loss 9-8 to Schurr After Exciting Game

More Local News

CUSD Update: Flood Repairs Underway; Students Push for Shift in Instructional Calendar

Education

Local Chinese-American Family Pays It Forward: Plans to Donate Proceeds from Coronado Property Sale to SDSU Black Resource Center

History

Tent City Restaurant Mission Fulfilled, New Concept Coming to Historic Space

Dining

Local Student Shines Bright: Nicolas Hacker’s Winning Design to Adorn Coronado Historical Association Museum this Summer

People

Islander Girls Soccer Advance in CIF Playoffs After Beating La Costa Canyon 2-0

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Whitney Benzian (Image courtesy San Diego Airport

Whitney Benzian Appointed to San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board