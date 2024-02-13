Bridgeworthy: Exploring the Surreal at the WNDR Museum Downtown San Diego

If you’re looking for a unique and immersive artistic experience, then be sure to check out WNDR Museum in downtown San Diego, just ten minutes from Coronado. You’ll find engaging and transformative hands-on exhibits that allow the visitor to inhabit the mind of the artist. It’s a surreal adventure in technology and art, with all the feels.

WNDR is located at 422 Market Street, and features more than a dozen interactive experiences. Visitors will find lots of exhibits to engage with, including the innovative and Instagram-worthy light floor lined by infinity mirrors.

Another highlight is the exhibit called INSIDEOUT. The immersive 360-degree video, light and sound experience is based on the artist’s experience growing up in Scotland with the turbulent rush of thunderstorms erupting even in the middle of a peaceful day.

And then there’s the Quantum Mirror which uses more than 150 mirrors and touches on our interaction with technology and our “obsession with screens, the way our self-perception has changed as social media becomes more important in our society,” according to the artist.

The museum also boasts an interactive AI exhibit, where visitors can type in an idea, and they will see it come to life on six flatscreen displays. It’s a commentary on AI to see how realistic or odd the results can be.

The WNDR Museum’s message is simple: we are all artists. It’s an invitation, too.

Tickets can be purchased on the WNDR Museum website.





