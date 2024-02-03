MOAA/NL Dinner Meeting with Guest Speaker Captain Thomas Mays – Feb. 12

The Silver Strand Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its next dinner and program on February 12, 2024 in the Coronado Yacht Club. This will be a joint meeting with Coronado Council Navy League. The meeting will begin with a social hour at 5:30 pm followed by dinner and a guest speaker who will be Captain Thomas Mays, the Commanding Officer of USS JOHN L CANLEY (ESB 6) Blue Crew.

The bio for Captain Mays can be viewed here.

MOAA members are requested to contact Rob Bayer at 619-251-2946 to make reservations.

The USS JOHN L. CANLEY Commissioning Ceremony will occur

on Saturday, February 17, aboard Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI).





