Saturday, February 3, 2024
Military

MOAA/NL Dinner Meeting with Guest Speaker Captain Thomas Mays – Feb. 12

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Captain Thomas A. Mays

The Silver Strand Chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its next dinner and program on February 12, 2024 in the Coronado Yacht Club. This will be a joint meeting with Coronado Council Navy League. The meeting will begin with a social hour at 5:30 pm followed by dinner and a guest speaker who will be Captain Thomas Mays, the Commanding Officer of USS JOHN L CANLEY (ESB 6) Blue Crew.

The bio for Captain Mays can be viewed here.

MOAA members are requested to contact Rob Bayer at 619-251-2946 to make reservations.

The USS JOHN L. CANLEY Commissioning Ceremony will occur
on Saturday, February 17, aboard Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI).

Commissioning of USS John L. Canley – Feb. 17



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Helen Tuttle Boulton Fargo

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Michael A. Turner

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Rear Admiral Brad Rosen

Military

U.S. Navy Identifies Two Navy SEALs Lost at Sea and Later Declared Dead

Military

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Todd A. Porter

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

CHS Crochet Club Donates Handmade Hats to Generate Hope

Community News

Crown City Chorale Spring Session Sign Up – Jan. 31

Community News

Join CFA for Galentines & Blooms – Feb. 13

City of Coronado

Country Club Advisory Lifted – Regular Water Use Can Resume

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Meeting with Jeanne Weidner – Feb. 10

Letters to the Editor

Mayor Thanks City Employees and Community Members

More Local News

Avenue of Heroes: Helen Tuttle Boulton Fargo

Military

The Coronado Times Has a New Owner and Publisher

Business

Man Arrested After Stabbing His Parents in Coronado

Crime

Protesters Flock Awaken Church’s First Coronado Service

Community News

Country Club Advisory Lifted – Regular Water Use Can Resume

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Impact Activities Hits the Three Year Mark at the Coronado Tennis...