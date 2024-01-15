Commissioning of USS John L. Canley – Feb. 17

The U.S. Navy invites the Coronado community to attend the commissioning of USS JOHN L CANLEY (ESB 6) at NAS North Island, February 17, at 10 am. The Expeditionary Sea Base ship is named for Retired United States Marine Corps Sergeant Major John L. Canley (1937-2022), who received the Medal of Honor for the skill, tenacity, and courage he displayed in the 1968 Tet Offensive in South Vietnam. The ESB 6 will serve as a floating military base to supply food, water, fuel, troops, intelligence, and aviation support in case of natural disaster or conflict in the Western Pacific.

Reserve your FREE tickets at www.johnlcanley.com, and come celebrate the ship’s namesake, her crew, and her role in protecting American interests around the world! You can also make a donation at that same website to support gifts and activities for the crew.

Story by Julie Ann Ripley

Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

The future USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) will join the active fleet Feb. 17, with a commissioning ceremony at Naval Base Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

The first of its name, the ship honors United States Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, Ret., who was awarded the Medal of Honor 50 years after his actions during the Battle of Hue City. From Jan. 31, to Feb. 6 1968 in the Republic of Vietnam, Canley, the company gunnery sergeant assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, took command of the company, led multiple attacks against enemy-fortified positions, rushed across fire-swept terrain despite his own wounds and carried wounded Marines into Hue City, including his commanding officer, to relieve friendly forces who were surrounded. Sgt. Maj. Canley passed away in Bend, Oregon May 11, 2022.

On Nov. 10, 2020, then Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite announced that ESB 6 would be named USS John L. Canley to honor a man who exemplified all that has made our service strong and our Nation thrive.

The ship’s sponsor is Patricia Sargent, Canley’s daughter.

ESB 6 will be the newest commissioned Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) and the sixth ship in the expeditionary mobile base platform.

ESB 6 is a highly flexible platform used across various military operations. When commissioned, the ship will be employed as a mobile sea-based asset. It will be a part of the critical access infrastructure supporting the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capability.

The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

The future USS John L. Canley will be part of the Forward Deployed Naval Force operating from Saipan.





