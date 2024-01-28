Sunday, January 28, 2024
Coronado Democratic Club Meeting with Jeanne Weidner – Feb. 10

On February 10, 2024, at 4 pm, Jeanne Weidner, Speakers Bureau Chair, League of Women Voters of San Diego, will present a thought-provoking program on New Threats to Democracy and the pros and cons of Proposition 1. This interactive, informative program is open to all regardless of party registration.

New Threats to Democracy: In the past few years, the U.S. has experienced several challenges to its democratic norms from the spread of disinformation and misinformation, to questions about election integrity, and efforts to suppress voter participation both directly and through means such as gerrymandering, among others. These challenges have recently accelerated both at the state and federal levels. In this presentation Weidner will explore some of the most recent challenges facing voters today, from Supreme Court decisions to state legislative efforts and explain how the League is responding to these current threats that may put our democracy in peril.

Proposition 1: There is only one state proposition on the primary election ballot this year and it is a bond issue that asks the question: Should a greater share of county Mental Health Services Act funding be used, and new bonds issued, to build treatment facilities and housing for people with mental illness and substance use disorders as well as housing for other homeless individuals? We will explore the arguments both for and against this proposal as well those individuals who support and oppose it.

Jeanne Weidner has been a member of the League of Women Voters San Diego since 2018 and became chair of the Speakers Bureau in 2020. In her professional career, she worked as a clinical microbiologist and was on the faculty at several universities throughout the country, most recently at San Diego State University and CSU-San Marcos. She received her PhD in Science Education at UC Berkeley, and in her position in the biology department, she was responsible for teaching several courses, from general introductory biology to microbiology for the health sciences. After retiring from academia, she switched her focus to educating voters on the important issues of the day.

Coronado Democratic Club General Meeting
February 10, 2024
3:30 pm Social; Meeting 4 pm
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library
640 Orange Avenue, Coronado



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

