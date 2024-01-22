Monday, January 22, 2024
Islander Girls Basketball Loses in Quarterly Contrasts

Lisa Lamb
Disparities Between First and Fourth Quarters Versus Middle Periods Mark the Loss

If the first quarters of Coronado Islanders girls’ basketball games offer a glimpse into the team’s future, the team is sure to win games as it heads towards the conclusion of the season. The trend continued on Friday night with an impressive start, up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Selena Herrera, Virginia Ryan and Susanna Pate all scored. However, despite their early effectiveness, the team encountered difficulties in overcoming Kearny’s persistent press, ultimately resulting in a 44-28 defeat.

During the second and third quarters, Coronado faced a challenging phase, conceding 27 points to Kearny while managing to score only eight points themselves. However, in the fourth quarter, the Islanders narrowed the gap. Although they still faced a deficit, the margin was smaller, with Kearny outscoring them 10-6.

Coronado High School girls defend well during the game vs. Kearny.

Positives

Despite the loss, there were several constructive takeaways. Ryan returned to only her second game after being sidelined with injuries. She had 12 blocks (unofficial) and six rebounds to go with four points shooting. Herrera scored 16 with four rebounds, while Charlie Reyman managed five rebounds, one block, and two steals despite fouling out early in the second half. Pate scored six points and her aggressive play led to six steals (unofficial). Pate is “tireless and tenacious,” said a fan, who also remarked on Pate’s relentless pursuit of the ball and her ability to find the open player.

Teammate Seina Chalioui Fernandez agreed. “Susanna played really well. She is really fast,” she said. “She just keeps going the whole game. Even though she is tired she just keeps going.”

Susanna Pate steals the ball in the back court and scores in the fourth quarter.

Chalioui Fernandez went two for two from the line. Defensively, Claudia Geraldi, Anna Meyer, Alina Molina, and Mary Chiles all contributed.

“Our defense played pretty well for the first half. We stayed with them and shot well,” said coach John Coolidge. “It’s about the girls learning how to play basketball and being part of something. They lose together, they win together.”

Seina Chalioui Fernandez makes both free throws in the fourth quarter.

Saturday, Jan 20 Versus Division 2 Holtville

Playing again less than 24 hours after the Kearny game, the girls lost 42-33 to the Holtville Vikings.  

Herrera led the team with 16 points and six rebounds. Ryan had five blocked shots, three rebounds, and two points. Pate scored eight to go with seven rebounds and five steals, while Reyman had three points and five rebounds. Chalioui Fernandez and Molina each added two.

“We had one bad quarter where we gave up 17 points,” said Coolidge, adding, “They don’t ever give up as a team and they battle to the end of every game.”

Next Up, High Tech High Chula Vista at Coronado, Jan. 27, 11 am



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

