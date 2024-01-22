Islander Girls Basketball Loses in Quarterly Contrasts

Disparities Between First and Fourth Quarters Versus Middle Periods Mark the Loss



If the first quarters of Coronado Islanders girls’ basketball games offer a glimpse into the team’s future, the team is sure to win games as it heads towards the conclusion of the season. The trend continued on Friday night with an impressive start, up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Selena Herrera, Virginia Ryan and Susanna Pate all scored. However, despite their early effectiveness, the team encountered difficulties in overcoming Kearny’s persistent press, ultimately resulting in a 44-28 defeat.

During the second and third quarters, Coronado faced a challenging phase, conceding 27 points to Kearny while managing to score only eight points themselves. However, in the fourth quarter, the Islanders narrowed the gap. Although they still faced a deficit, the margin was smaller, with Kearny outscoring them 10-6.

Positives

Despite the loss, there were several constructive takeaways. Ryan returned to only her second game after being sidelined with injuries. She had 12 blocks (unofficial) and six rebounds to go with four points shooting. Herrera scored 16 with four rebounds, while Charlie Reyman managed five rebounds, one block, and two steals despite fouling out early in the second half. Pate scored six points and her aggressive play led to six steals (unofficial). Pate is “tireless and tenacious,” said a fan, who also remarked on Pate’s relentless pursuit of the ball and her ability to find the open player.

Teammate Seina Chalioui Fernandez agreed. “Susanna played really well. She is really fast,” she said. “She just keeps going the whole game. Even though she is tired she just keeps going.”

Chalioui Fernandez went two for two from the line. Defensively, Claudia Geraldi, Anna Meyer, Alina Molina, and Mary Chiles all contributed.

“Our defense played pretty well for the first half. We stayed with them and shot well,” said coach John Coolidge. “It’s about the girls learning how to play basketball and being part of something. They lose together, they win together.”

Saturday, Jan 20 Versus Division 2 Holtville

Playing again less than 24 hours after the Kearny game, the girls lost 42-33 to the Holtville Vikings.

Herrera led the team with 16 points and six rebounds. Ryan had five blocked shots, three rebounds, and two points. Pate scored eight to go with seven rebounds and five steals, while Reyman had three points and five rebounds. Chalioui Fernandez and Molina each added two.

“We had one bad quarter where we gave up 17 points,” said Coolidge, adding, “They don’t ever give up as a team and they battle to the end of every game.”

Next Up, High Tech High Chula Vista at Coronado, Jan. 27, 11 am





