CoSA’s Visual Arts Conservatory Presents “The Box” Exhibit

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Arts Conservatory presented the much-anticipated “The Box” exhibit to the public on Thursday, January 18. The free event occurred during the evening hours of 5 to 7pm. Students and community members enjoyed the curated bodies of work in the Black Box Gallery at Coronado High School.

All CoSA Visual Arts student included their work in the exhibit, which created a wide range of art styles and mediums displayed. On tables were glass figures and ceramics, while the walls were covered in paintings and life drawings. Lead curators Olivia McKissick and Valentina Gonzalez Garcia organized everyone’s work into what the public saw at the exhibit.

McKissick says, “Valentina and I were in charge of planning out all the spaces, figuring out orientation, like where the table and where the boxes would go. […] The whole exhibit was based on bodies of work. Everyone has their own section with their art and a small description about what their art symbolizes to them.”

After being seasoned in CoSA events for three years now, McKissick says her favorite part of this show was “how involved the community got.”

She adds, “We have people from different [CoSA] conservatories here, family, friends, and people in the neighborhood who saw our posters. I feel it’s such a fun way to celebrate the art and all the people.”

The small gallery was packed with people chatting with the student artists. Additionally, there was a live drawing station tucked in the corner that guests engaged in while listening to the live music.

The gallery had a “Senior Showcase” element, highlighting the work of the graduating artists whose time in CoSA is fleeting.

CoSA senior Dean Richards said, “My favorite part of the event was seeing such a large turnout of people. It’s so good to see everyone appreciating art.”

His collection includes pieces created during the entirety of his time in CoSA, as well as pieces included in his college application portfolio. Each of his paintings showcases a whimsical style with the inclusion of wizards, nature, and vibrant color palettes. “My favorite piece in my collection was the wizard in front of the mountain because of the style and colors I used,” says Richards.

“The Box” exhibit showcased the out-of-the-box creativity which blossoms in CoSA Visual Arts and it’ll be exciting to see what the artists create next.





