GEM Award Nominations Closing in Three Weeks: Time is Running Out to Honor Preservation Champions

As Coronado welcomes the new year, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is reminding the community that the nomination period for the prestigious Go the Extra Mile (GEM) Award will be closing in just three weeks on Friday, January 19. The GEM Award, celebrating its 10th anniversary, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to preserving the architectural gems that define Coronado.

The GEM Award, initiated by the CHA a decade ago, highlights the efforts of local home and business owners who choose restoration over replacement, ensuring that the town’s historic buildings stand as a testament to its rich history. The award not only honors these preservation champions but also serves as an inspiration for others to follow suit.

Nominations for the 10th-anniversary GEM Award are open until the deadline of January 19, 2023. If you know of a local hero who has gone the extra mile to protect a historic building, now is the time to submit your nomination. CHA encourages the community to share the stories of these unsung heroes and participate in the celebration of preservation.

The GEM Community Committee, responsible for carefully considering nominated properties, will unveil this year’s finalists in a series of articles in the coming weeks. These articles will provide a glimpse into the remarkable preservation efforts undertaken by individuals in the community.

To submit a nomination or learn more about the GEM Award, visit www.coronadohistory.org or contact [email protected]. CHA is excited to celebrate a decade of preservation excellence and make the 10th-anniversary GEM Award a memorable milestone. Together, the community ensures that Coronado’s architectural gems continue to shine brightly for generations to come.

