Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on F Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Saint Christophers Lane
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
12/23/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and A Avenue
45 year old male
12/24/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
30 year old male
12/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Injury – Felony on 300 block of B Avenue
34 year old male
12/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2500 block of State Route 75
46 year old male
12/25/2023: Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Pomona Avenue and Strand Way
23 year old male