Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on F Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Saint Christophers Lane

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/23/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and A Avenue

45 year old male

12/24/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

30 year old male

12/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Injury – Felony on 300 block of B Avenue

34 year old male

12/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2500 block of State Route 75

46 year old male

12/25/2023: Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Pomona Avenue and Strand Way

23 year old male





