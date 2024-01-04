Thursday, January 4, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on F Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Saint Christophers Lane
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/23/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and A Avenue
45 year old male

12/24/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
30 year old male

12/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Injury – Felony on 300 block of B Avenue
34 year old male

12/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2500 block of State Route 75
46 year old male

12/25/2023: Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Pomona Avenue and Strand Way
23 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – January 2024

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Architectural Salvage Final Sale & Celebration of Its Legacy – Jan. 12-14

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

Military

Navy Housing Allowance Will Increase for Most, but Decrease for E1-E4 Sailors

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats and Attempt to Evade Police (12/2-12/8)

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Fall to Carlsbad After Six Overtime Periods

Movie Reviews

Disney’s “Wish:” An Animation Experiment

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents & Concealed Dagger (11/25-12/1)

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Shut Out Steele Canyon 21-0 in Home Opener

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (11/18-11/24)

More Local News

CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

Education

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – January 2024

Entertainment

Bridgeworthy: Architectural Salvage Final Sale & Celebration of Its Legacy – Jan. 12-14

Bridgeworthy

Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

Military

Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Coronado Public Library roses

Rose Pruning Workshop – Jan. 6